GTA 6 Cover Story Crashes Game Informer Website and App, Millions Encounter Host Error

The hype behind GTA 6 is unreal, as both Game Informer’s website and app have crashed, with everyone waiting for the exclusive Cover Story to pop up. Millions of users are encountering a “Bad Gateway” error code on the Game Informer website. Meanwhile, users trying to read the GTA 6 cover story on the Game Informer app are facing ridiculously long load times.

Game Informer has shared an update on the whole situation, with the following statement: “Thanks to everyone for being patient with our website this morning. As you can imagine, many people are trying to hit it at the same time, so it is kind of coming in and out. We have a dedicated tech team working on stabilizing it.“

Image Credit: Beebom

Despite the update, the “Bad Gateway” or “Error 1200” persists on the Game Informer website. The interesting part is that users can view the Game Informer website, but the moment they click on the GTA 6 Cover Story, it shows multiple errors. On the app, users encounter a “something went wrong” error when they load articles, which then kicks them out of the app.

However, multiple GTA 6 fans on X have already started sharing exclusive screenshots from the Game Informer Cover Story, albeit they’re at a lower resolution. Some screenshots feature GTA 6’s Vice City, which looks absolutely massive, with the new weather system completing the gorgeous look.

On the other hand, screenshots show Jason and Lucia chilling on Vice Beach, riding bikes, going for walks, and other GTA 6 activities, making the wait for the Cover Story even more exciting. If only we could read it on either the website or the app.

That said, were you able to access Game Informer’s website or the app and read the new GTA 6 Cover Story? Tell us in the comments section below.