Even GTA 6 Will Have You Doom Scrolling on Your Virtual Phone In-Game

GTA 6’s social media system is again at the heart of community discussion after a new leak surfaced online. A couple of Brazilian retailer listings hinted at the ambitious plans of a smartphone experience that Rockstar has for GTA 6. The latest info suggests that the social media feature can be more than just an immersive experience or a visual gimmick, as seen in GTA 5. If the details are accurate, the social media on your in-game smartphone could have you doomscrolling and following your favorite influencers.

The Most Realistic Part of GTA 6 Could Be Mindlessly Scrolling Your Phone

Popular Brazilian retailer Kabum stirred the GTA 6 social media conversation once again in its latest pre-order listing on its website, where it described in-game features. They revealed a larger GTA 6 map, dynamic NPC behavior, and the dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia. Among these, the one that stood out was a significantly expanded GTA 6 social media experience.

According to the leaked descriptions, players will be able to browse viral videos, follow fictional influencers, and stay updated on the live events across the state of Leonida, directly through their in-game smartphone.

Image Credit: Screenshot by Beebom

Moreover, these aren’t just for an immersive experience; instead, you can hop into some secret side missions and new opportunities around Vice City. Well, mindlessly doomscrolling on your phone in the real world may not be productive, but inside GTA 6, you can get rewarded for that.

These descriptions came live right after GTA 6 pre-orders were announced in the respective time zones. You can also check out the GTA 6 social media description for yourself from the Brazilian Amazon site and on Kabum as well.

Although Rockstar hasn’t confirmed these, the idea doesn’t feel entirely surprising. From the past two trailers, it is well known to all of us that Rockstar has put heavy emphasis on smartphones, livestreams, bodycam footage, and viral clips, thereby making social media the central pillar of the game’s satire of modern America.

Rockstar Games has constantly presented us with groundbreaking features in their signature games that have remained significant for years to come. So, if NPCs in GTA 6 are said to have advanced daily routines that generate live organic events inside the game, the social media platform could naturally be the window to witness them all.

Instead of randomly stumbling upon these events, players might be able to check what’s trending and instantly bring out their best GTA vehicle to attend the event.

So, what are your thoughts on the GTA 6 social media feature? Since you’re already here, have you checked out the GTA 6 price in your region and all GTA 6 Editions available right now? Tells us in the comments below.