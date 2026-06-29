GTA 6 Could Finally Be Coming to Nintendo Switch 2, New Leak Claims

GTA 6 pre-orders went live last week, and Rockstar, being the giant that it is, has already sold $3 billion worth of copies. While the game’s release is still four months away, PS5 and Xbox gamers are already adding the game to their library and are ready to preload on November 12, a week before GTA 6 launches. But when it comes to consoles, Nintendo Switch 2 gamers will be left behind at launch, but not for long, as a leak has claimed GTA 6 is coming to the console very soon.

GTA 6 Nintendo Switch 2 Port Will Reportedly Release in 2027

According to a new report by VICE and several insiders like Nash Weedle, the Nintendo Switch 2 port of GTA 6 is reportedly being worked on as all “technical hurdles have been overcome”. While there have been rumors in the past of a Switch 2 version of the Rockstar game being worked on, after almost a year more, positive developments have come to light.

GTA 6 could be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027



Reports from VICE suggest the port is in development, with outside studios helping pic.twitter.com/waSfiS9TbL — Beebom Gaming (@beebomgaming) June 28, 2026

As per Weedle’s X post, the GTA 6 Switch 2 port has been brought in via a “subcontract” as several specialists are said to be working on it. This means several studios from outside Rockstar are helping bring this optimized version of the game to Nintendo’s handheld console.

Weedle also reports that the port won’t release “this year” with the global GTA 6 launch on November 19, so we can assume it’s coming sometime in 2027. This could coincide with the GTA 6 PC port as well, since Rockstar is only releasing the title on PS5 and Xbox consoles.

While this info is purely barebones, and neither Rockstar nor Nintendo has confirmed such a port, we believe it could be announced closer to the actual GTA 6 release or when GTA Online is announced.

Given that Nintendo has already raised prices of its online add-on feature, one could imagine if players on the handheld would be able to play GTA 6 multiplayer when it comes out. Of course, the visuals and performance would have to take a cut, just like Death Stranding did on an iPhone, but one can hope Rockstar delivers on the promise as it has in the past with some exclusive titles like Vice City Stories released on handhelds like PSP, which became an instant hit.

If the title launches on Nintendo Switch 2, which GTA 6 edition will you be buying? Standard or Ultimate? Let us know in the comments below!