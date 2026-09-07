GTA 6 Fans Are Paying Absurd Scalper Prices as PS5 and Xbox Consoles Sell Out

Last month, after Rockstar officially showcased gameplay with GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix, the anticipation surrounding the game kicked into overdrive. Now, fans are scrambling to get their hands on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles to play the game.

Scalpers worldwide are buying PS5 and Xbox Series consoles, further driving up prices and leaving players with no way to buy one normally through places like PlayStation Direct or Best Buy. However, since everyone’s incredibly excited to play GTA 6, they’re pulling the trigger.

On the Finland subreddit, user Drag0nFlea warns everyone not to buy a used PS5 Pro for a whopping €1000 – €1400 ($1100 – $ 1600) and asks buyers to wait until the end of the year and not panic buy the said consoles. According to the user, a new PS5 Pro should cost around €850 – €950 ($990 – $1000) in Finland, while scalpers are charging nearly double, all for GTA 6.

Image Credit: Rockstar Games

In other regions like India, the Xbox Series S is fetching more than $1,000 on Amazon as the current listing is now sold out, meaning GTA 6 fans don’t mind paying the premium. Meanwhile, multiple Reddit users have also spotted PS5 Pro listed on websites like eBay for $1,200. Third-party sellers at places like Walmart and Target are charging upwards of $1300 for a PS5 Pro unit, with panic buyers placing orders ahead of GTA 6 release next month.

Normally, you could buy a PS5 Pro for $900. But as soon as GTA 6 Extended Look premiered on Netflix, scalpers wasted no time capitalizing on the high demand for both PS5 and Xbox Series consoles.

The funniest part is that Rockstar has already confirmed GTA 6 will run at 30 fps on all consoles at launch, meaning users buying a PS5 Pro to play the game at a higher frame rate are in for a disappointment.

PS5 Slim and Xbox Series X consoles aren’t spared either, as scalpers have snapped up available stock and are now charging inflated prices with GTA 6 set to release in less than three months.