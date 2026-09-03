GTA 6 Fishing and Hunting Will Be More Detailed but Have a Weird Twist

GTA 6 could be turning its side activities into some of the most compelling reasons to leave the main story behind. Fishing and hunting appear to be at the center of that push, as Rockstar North is giving both activities considerably more depth than the previous GTA games.

TGG explains in his YouTube video that, according to Rob Nelson, fishing in GTA 6 would be as detailed as in Red Dead Redemption 2. However, there’s one major difference: caught fish cannot be kept in your inventory. GTA 6 fishing will use a catch-and-release system, as the activity will only serve a recreational purpose, while also feeding into narrative moments, collectibles, and challenges.

Meanwhile, hunting in GTA 6 has a much more practical purpose. Hunting is connected to a character in GTA 6 who knows Jason, and this side activity will give players a way to earn money outside the main crime-based economy. Since GTA 6 will require you to earn money to progress the main story, these side activities can therefore be meaningful in the long run.

Fishing and hunting in GTA 6 are only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to side activities. From the recent GTA 6 extended look details, we now know that you can work out at gyms, play basketball, pool, mini golf, tennis, wrestling, kickboxing, shooting ranges, parachuting, scuba diving, and even kayaking.

Rockstar has built some activities around Jason and Lucia’s romantic relationship in GTA 6. So, kayaking can function as a date, while other activities like working out and keeping your body fit can complement their relationship. The physical conditions also matter, so exercise, good eating habits, and sleep can affect the characters.

Apart from these, you can also hunt down GTA 6 vehicles, race cars, and bikes to expand your collection as a fun side hobby. While these are some major side activities confirmed in the game so far, the official GTA 6 map will show more details when you walk the streets of Leonida on November 19, 2026.