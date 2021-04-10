We have been hearing rumors about the Pixel 5a for quite some time now. We recently learned that Google might unveil its next budget Pixel smartphone in June. However, a tweet from prolific tipster Jon Prosser sent phone enthusiasts into chaos yesterday. He tweeted that the Pixel 5a launch was canceled due to the ongoing chip shortage. That’s, however, not the case as confirmed by Google.

Google Pixel 5a Is Not Cancelled

Merely a few hours after the Pixel 5a cancelation rumor spread online, Google had to step in to rebut the rumors. The company issued an official statement, with a Google spokesperson confirming, “Pixel 5a 5G is not canceled. It will be available later this year in the U.S. and Japan and announced in line with when last year’s [Pixel] a-series phone was introduced.”

Now, Prosser did not mention whether it was canceled for all market or some. Google has, however, confirmed that the device is indeed coming later this year. It will be limited to the U.S and Japan, which is disappointing news for many die-hard Pixel fans.

Rumored Design & Specs

As for what we know about Pixel 5a, it will be very similar to last year’s Pixel 4a 5G. The device will feature the exact same design, with a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED punch-hole display on the front. You will find a square dual-camera system and a physical fingerprint sensor on the rear. The device will charger over a USB Type-C port and pack a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom as well.

There is currently no word on whether Google will carry forward the same cameras, without much effort. Also, we are currently unsure about the chipset under the hood. However, with the launch of the 5nm Snapdragon 780G chipset, it is possible that both the Pixel 5a 5G and Pixel 6 will include this processor. Pixel 4a 5G equips the Snapdragon 765G, the same as OnePlus Nord, for those unaware.

And well, if you were hoping for this report to have some credibility, the confirmation from Google means Pixel 5a 5G will not launch in India. So does this mean there will be no new Pixel phone launch for India this year? If that is true, it is disappointing for Google Pixel and stock Android fans waiting on a 5G-enabled Pixel 4a successor in the country.

Featured Image Courtesy: Voice/ OnLeaks