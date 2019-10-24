Remember Messages for Web? Google’s messaging client was made available to the public last year, and brought texting capabilities to users’ web browsers. The company later followed up with a web-client for its video calling service Duo as well.

Now, the company is bringing the two web-clients closer together with a tighter Duo integration inside Messages for Web. Users logging in to the web client for Messages are now reportedly seeing a banner informing them that Duo video calls are now supported.

The company is also making it easier for users to identify contacts that support Duo calling and has added a Duo icon next to names of contacts that users can be contacted via Duo. The icon will also be visible inside chat windows with users that can be called using Google Duo.

The integration between Messages and Duo on the web is very similar to the integration users would see inside the Messages app on Android. However, the video icon in the Android app is just a generic video icon, while the one inside the web client is a branded Google Duo icon. That’s probably because you can set a different video calling app as the default on your Android phone, but there’s no confirmation if that’s actually the reason so take this particular tidbit of information with a pinch of salt.