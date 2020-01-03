As creepy as cameras can be, smart and connected cameras are a whole other breed. If all the news about Wyze’s server breach, the lawsuit against Ring cameras, and more wasn’t enough to scare you from using smart cameras, this latest one might just do the trick.

According to a Reddit post from a Xiaomi smart camera user, his Google Nest Hub started showing the camera feed and images from a strangers’ camera. The issue was first reported by Android Police, and Google has since then disabled Xiaomi’s integration with Nest until the issue is fixed.

The Mountain View giant released a statement about the inadvertent privacy breach that occurred here, saying, “We’re aware of the issue and are in contact with Xiaomi to work on a fix”. The company’s spokesperson also added, “In the meantime, we’re disabling Xiaomi integrations on our devices.”

The user in question here reportedly recently purchased a Xiaomi Mijia 1080p smart camera for his use, but when he tried to stream video from his camera to his Nest Hub, the device started showing still images from a stranger’s house instead. In an email to The Verge, the man said that he saw images of an enclosed porch, a sleeping man in a chair, and a sleeping baby.

While it’s unclear exactly how this happened, considering no one was actively trying to access feed from another camera, it’s good to see Google take quick steps towards fixing the issue. Meanwhile, The Verge is reporting that Xiaomi did not respond to a request for a comment on the matter.