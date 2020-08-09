Despite being a RAM-hungry monster, Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers out there in the market. It is mostly because of its useful features and an array of extensions. Now, according to a new commit, Google Chrome will bring a new “tab search” feature for desktop users soon.

So, if you are someone like me who opens multiple tabs while working, then you, as well as me, are in luck. This feature will let users search for tabs using keywords. So, managing tabs will be super-easy with this feature in place.

According to reports, Google is bringing the feature pretty soon to the end-users. As of now, the “tab search” feature is hidden behind the flag dubbed #Enable-Tab-Search.

To enable the unreleased feature right now, users need Google Chrome’s Canary version. If you don’t know what that is, it is kind of like the beta version of Chrome designed for developers and the option for the “tab search” feature is currently available in there.

Now, keep in mind, even if you enable the feature from Chrome flags, it still won’t be available for use. It is because Microsoft is yet to enable the feature at a later date.

The “tab search” feature will first come fro Chrome OS users in the near future. Other platforms like Windows, Linux, and macOS will receive the feature with a later update.