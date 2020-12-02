Google has announced a new program that it says will make it easier for small businesses to deploy Android smartphones and tablets. Called Android Enterprise Essentials, it is described by the tech giant as a “lighter, leaner, secure management service” meant to help small companies with tighter budgets better protect and manage their Android devices. It will do so by offering essential security features at affordable prices, said the company on its official blog.

Some of the most notable features included as part of the new program include strict screen-lock enforcement that can’t be turned off by employees and an always-on malware protection feature that will carry out mandatory scanning and prevent side-loading of apps. Interestingly, all security features will remain in place even when employees reset their devices. These features are activated by default and can’t be turned off by individual employees.

All devices that are part of the new program will come with a remote setup feature which will ensure that device administrators will be able to activate these devices without having to manually access them one at a time. This will enable remote-workers to start using the devices out-of-the-box irrespective of wherever they are.

All company policies will be applied automatically and businesses will be able to remotely wipe devices and restart screen locks to ensure that data stays protected if the device is lost or stolen. The Android Enterprise Essentials program will be officially launched on January 26, 2021, and interested parties can register to get a first-hand demo of the new service by clicking this link.