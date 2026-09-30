Resident Evil 5 and 6 Remakes Teased, Will Merge with Mainline Games

It’s September 30th, 2026. Resident Evil fans across the world are celebrating the 30th anniversary, and Capcom producer Jun Takeuchi has shared plans for the future of the RE series after Resident Evil Veronica. He has potentially teased Resident Evil 5 and 6 remakes in the BIOHAZARD 30th Special Mook.

Resident Evil Remakes Will Catch Up to the Mainline Games Soon

Popular Resident Evil news account RENEWS on X shared some brief excerpts from the 124-page commemorative fan book, where Takeuchi confirmed that Capcom is developing the series along “two tracks”:

“The numbered titles allow players to experience the ongoing story of the series, while the remake series allows them to experience the past. Someday, the remake series will catch up with the era of the numbered titles, and we are already thinking about what we will do when that happens.”

Image Credit: Capcom

This pretty much teases eventual Resident Evil 5 and 6 remakes, especially with Resident Evil 4 being the latest remake we got in the series. The RE producer says Capcom planted seeds for the remake series to eventually merge with the timeline of the numbered titles since Resident Evil Village.

“In fact, we have been gradually preparing for that since around “Resident Evil Village.” The appearance of names such as Umbrella and Spencer, as well as the return of Raccoon City in “Requiem,” are also in preparation for a “crossover,” said Takeuchi.

Takeuchi explains that Resident Evil 7 Biohazard marked a turning point for the series, as the studio began incorporating fan-service elements that resonated strongly with players and later expanded on them in RE Village and Resident Evil Requiem.

With these comments, the possibility of Resident Evil 5 and 6 remakes now seems sky-high. Both games were panned by critics and fans alike, and if you ask me, I’d love for Capcom to rewrite history, fix their mistakes, and deliver the RE5 and RE6 games fans deserved.

The original Resident Evil games and remakes currently follow separate continuities, so the remake series catching up to the numbered titles could eventually allow Capcom to remake the entire numbered series within a single continuity.

Capcom is now focusing on RE Veronica, reportedly delayed to fall 2027, while a leaked Resident Evil Zero voice-actors list has fueled rumors of another remake in development. The studio also has the RE9 DLC on its plate, so we could be waiting a while before Resident Evil 5 and 6 remakes see the light of day.