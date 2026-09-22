Resident Evil Veronica Reportedly Delayed to Fall 2027, Insider Suggests

Resident Evil Veronica Remake, announced at Summer Game Fest 2026, was scheduled for release in 2027. Earlier reports suggested that the remake was targeting an early 2027 release. However, a prominent insider now claims that the Resident Evil Veronica remake has been internally delayed to Fall 2027.

AestheticGamer, aka Dusk Golem, posted on X today that there is a high chance the Resident Evil Code: Veronica Remake has been moved to a Fall 2027 release window. The insider says he has heard about the new release window from three different people.

Now, the insider hasn’t heard the news directly, but they completely trust their sources. Although Dusk Golem recommends that people take this news with a grain of salt, they are also “coming to believe it’s true.”

Image Credit: (via X/@AestheticGamer1)

Historically, Capcom has rarely failed to showcase a mainline Resident Evil game at Tokyo Game Show. However, according to the insider, the remake’s internal delay could explain why Capcom skipped Resident Evil at Tokyo Game Show 2026.

If you are wondering why the game was internally delayed in the first place, the insider suggests that Capcom is going more ambitious with the Code Veronica remake. The developers are reportedly making several late changes to the game that weren’t planned before. Hence, it could take Capcom a bit longer to release the remake next year:

“I was aware they were making some late changes to the game, the scope & time to do such were a bit in the air, but if this is true, I am guessing they determined it’d take longer than they’d like & maybe decided to go more ambitious with some changes. This definitely was not their plan from the start, but hey, I do get that video game dev is chaotic,” Dusk Golem said.

Previously, Capcom publicly announced a 2027 release window for the Resident Evil remake. As a result, this should not be considered an official delay on Capcom’s side. Players may have to wait a little longer for the remake of one of the best Resident Evil games of all time.