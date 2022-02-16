Gmail Starts Rolling out a New Look with an ‘Integrated View’ for All Users

After announcing the redesign of its Gmail web version late last month, Google has started to roll out the overhauled Gmail to personal accounts worldwide. The new integrated view of the Gmail client on the web adds dedicated tabs for Google’s popular services like Chat, Spaces, and Meet to a new side-menu, allowing users to seamlessly switch between different apps right from their Gmail accounts.

Gmail Gets New Integrated View

Google has been working to unify its messaging and communication services in Gmail for some time now. The search giant wants users to easily switch between “critical applications like Gmail, Chat, and Meet in one unified location.”

The purpose is solved with the new collapsible side-panel on the left side of the screen that includes dedicated tabs for Google Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet. With the new side-panel, users will be able to switch between the Google apps instantly, right from their Gmail accounts. Furthermore, when the collapsible side panel is open, they can hover their cursor over each of the tabs (except Google Meet) to get a floating preview. There’s also a new app menu UI and a new notification bubble in the bottom-left corner to preview messages and replies.

You can check out the official Google Help Center video attached below to see the new, integrated view in Gmail and learn about the new changes.

According to an official update on its Workspace forum, all Gmail users should start seeing the new integrated side panel as an optional feature. You can try out the new Gmail view for your account from the Quick Settings section. Furthermore, you will get a new prompt to try out the view once it becomes available on your account. However, at the time of writing this article, it was not available for my account.

Google is expected to make the new design the default view for Gmail by the end of Q2 2022. Until then, the users can switch to the Classic view for their accounts from the “Quick Settings” section.

Prompt To Try Out New Gmail View | Image: Google

Google says that all users (both Rapid Release domains and users with Personal Google Accounts) will see the new, integrated view in Gmail by default from April 2022. Before this, users have the option to opt-in. This is not for Google Workspace Essentials customers. So, if you get access to the new and integrated view for your account, we would suggest you try it for yourself and let us know about your experience in the comments below.