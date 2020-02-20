Google has announced a new feature called “search chips” for Gmail. The feature lets you sort and filter search results by providing relevant filter suggestions in the form of search chips under the search field so that you can easily shortlist the results to find what you’re looking for.

“We’ve heard from our users that searching in Gmail could be faster and more intuitive. With search chips, you can easily refine your search results and find what you’re looking for faster, without needing to sort through irrelevant returns or use search operators”, wrote the company in a blog post.

Google points out that this new feature can be used to easily narrow down your search results by setting various constraints like the type of attachment, calendar invites, or a timeframe within which the conversation must have happened.

It is worth noting that the feature will be enabled by default and hence, you will not have to do any tweaking to get Gmail search chips. With Gmail search chips, Google is aiming to make Gmail search experience more intuitive to users and in my opinion, this looks like a good step in the right direction, just like it did by allowing us to send emails as attachments in Gmail.

Gmail search chips are rolling out right now for Gsuite users and as always, it could take a couple of weeks for the feature to appear on your device. We could expect the feature to be expanded to all Gmail users in the future.