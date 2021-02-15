To keep Apple Watch users in India fit and on-the-move, Apple’s authorized resellers and national distributors have launched a new challenge in the country. Dubbed “Get Active India”, the challenge is designed to encourage Apple Watch users to stay active and close the Activity rings on their devices.

Now, the “Get Active India” challenge is available on the Challenges app which you can get from the App Store. It is one of the featured challenges in the app and will run from 15th February to 14th March. The challenge, as you can imagine, will encourage you to achieve a daily goal of moving, running, or exercising and earn points according to your achievements.

Moreover, apart from competing with friends, this challenge will also allow you to represent your city and make it all the way to the top of the leaderboard. The cities which you can represent are Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and many other metropolitan cities.

How to Participate?

Now, if you are intrigued by this challenge and own an Apple Watch, follow the steps below to join it:

Download the Challenges app on your iPhone.

Tap “Join Challenge” on the “Get Active India” tab under the featured challenges.

Type the code “India”.

Choose the city you want to represent.

Give Challenges app the required permissions to access data from your Health app.

Type in your weight, and you are done!

After entering the challenge, the app will provide a daily goal, based on your weight, for you to achieve. So, each time you close the Move ring, Exercise ring, or the Stand ring on your Apple Watch, you get 12 points for the achievements. However, you can only earn a maximum of 36 points each day for each category and not more than that.

At the end of the day, the app will add your earned points to the cumulative score of the city you are representing, and award Achievement badges based on your daily points.