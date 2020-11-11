Garmin has today launched its new Venu SQ smartwatch in India aimed at fitness enthusiasts, as most of Garmin’s products usually are. The new smartwatch comes with a color display, and packs all of its internals in a sleek looking design.

Since the watch is aimed at fitness enthusiasts, there are a ton of features tailored for that. The watch comes with 20 built-in indoor and outdoor sport tracking features including support for yoga, pilates, swimming, running, golf, and more. There are also a lot of health monitoring features in the watch. The Garmin Venu SQ comes with health monitoring features including advanced sleep with Pulse Ox2, respiration tracking, abnormal heart rate alerts (high and low), menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking with relax reminders, hydration tracking and more.

Plus, since this is a smartwatch, you get the usual features for notification mirroring, music storage, safety and tracking, personalisation and more. According to Garmin, the Venu SQ also has a decent battery life. It can last up to 14 hours with GPS on, and up to 6 days in smartwatch mode.

Speaking at the launch of the smartwatch, Mr. Ali Rizvi, Director, Garmin India said, “We at Garmin have always focused on fulfilling the needs of our customers with the best of quality products and high end technological innovations. Today, with the launch of Venu Sq, we are now entering into a new market segment under which people can buy a Garmin smartwatch at a competitive price with premium features including 20 built-in sports apps, on-device music storage, advanced sleep with Pulse Ox2 with the broadest range of 24/7 monitoring features available on the market.”

The Garmin Venu SQ is priced at Rs. 21,090, and the Venu SQ Music Edition is priced at Rs. 26,290.