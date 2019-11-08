Garmin has expanded its wearables portfolio in India with the launch of three new smartwatches called the Fenix 6S (42mm), Fenix 6 (47mm) and Fenix 6X Pro (51mm). Originally announced back in August, all three devices come with a new ‘PacePro’ feature which keeps a runner’s pacing strategy on-track with grade-adjusted guidance as they run a course. The most remarkable device in the lineup is the 6X Pro, which comes with solar panels that can charge its battery when needed.

Fenix 6X/ 6X Pro

The 6X Pro is the most remarkable device of the lot, thanks to the aforementioned solar panels. According to Garmin, the device comes with ‘Power Glass’, a transparent solar charging lens that can extend its battery life. Garmin claims that the device will have a battery life of 21 days on standard usage, but it can be extended by up to 3 days with its solar charging capabilities.

The rest of the tech specs on the 6X and 6X Pro Solar remain identical, starting with the 1.4-inch (240×240) circular dial protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Both versions also come with pre-installed topographic maps for over 2,000 ski resorts and 41,000 golf courses around the world. They also have a built-in ‘Power Manager’ tool for enhanced battery life.

Fenix 6

The Fenix 6 features a 1.3-inch (260×260) display, and is offered in Steel and Titanium cases. The watch packs 32GB of internal storage and comes with a 10ATM water-proof rating. Like the 6X Pro, it also comes pre-loaded with terrain maps, alongside the PacePro and Power Manager features.

Fenix 6S

The Fenix 6S features a 1.2-inch (240×240) display protected by Gorilla Glass 6. There’s also a Sapphire version that comes with Sapphire Crystal coating on top for scratch resistance. Like most smartwatches, the Fenix 6S also sports heart rate and Pulse Ox sensors, but there’s also the new PacePro feature with grade-adjusted guidance that varies with the course.

Pricing and Availability

The Garmin Fenix 6 series will be available across a number of online and offline channels, including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytmmall and Tata CLiQ. As is to be expected, the 6X Pro Solar is the most premium device of the lot, priced starting at Rs. 94, 990. The standard 6X starts at Rs. 84,990, while the 6 and 6S both start at Rs. 79,990 onwards.