Garena Free Fire Mobile Game Gets an Anime Adaptation

Following the growing popularity of PUBG, Garena Free Fire entered the scene and has become the most downloaded battle royale game in history. With immense success and popularity, Garena has greenlit an anime adaptation of the mobile game to continue entertaining the fans with some “last man standing” action. Let’s learn everything about the upcoming anime adaptation of Garena Free Fire we know so far.

In a press release today, the Singaporean game company Garena officially announced an anime adaptation of their Free Fire game. The company has joined hands with the Japanese production studio KADOKAWA to co-produce the anime.

As a result, Kadokawa’s Kadokawa Blue Feather (Kadokawa Qingyu) has been assigned the duties of the production of this all-new anime adaptation. Currently, the release date for the Garena Free Fire anime is unknown, but it is confirmed to be released in Japan and available to stream worldwide.

There is no doubt that Garena’s Free Fire is the current sensation among youngsters worldwide. The mobile game is extremely popular, especially in Latin America, India, and Southeast Asia regions.

Now, the production staff has decided to elevate Free Fire’s heights to the next level by presenting this anime adaptation as a treat to their fans. That said, are you excited about the Free Fire anime? Let us know in the comments below.