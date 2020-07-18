Samsung makes some of the best sounding truly wireless earbuds in the market. The Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy Buds+ are both really nice sounding earphones and one of the best options in their price range. However, we know that Samsung is preparing to launch another pair of truly wireless earphones soon and they have now leaked in an official looking video.

The Galaxy Buds Live are Samsung’s latest truly wireless earphones and yes, they look like kidney beans. In a new video that recently leaked on Twitter, we get to see the earbuds in three different colours — black, white, and rose-gold. The earbuds do look much better than what I was expecting them to look like. However, the most important part of the video is a little string of text that shows up at the end. “Keep the noise out. Let the sound in.” appears to be hinting that the earbuds will feature active noise cancelation.

If that is the case, Samsung’s earphones will compete against the likes of the AirPods Pro, and Sony’s WF-1000XM3 which are the best-in-class ANC earphones at the price. Whether the Galaxy Buds Live can achieve similar ANC levels as those offerings remains to be seen. However, considering that the Buds Live don’t have any silicone earbuds to create a physical seal in your ear, I don’t see how they could implement ANC well.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Buds Live at its Unpacked event in August. So we will probably get more leaks in the coming weeks.