After sharing details about the first Macs to switch to Apple Silicon, renowned TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will launch the third-generation of AirPods in the first half of 2021.

According to Kuo, the design of the new AirPods will be “similar to AirPods Pro”. We will have to wait to see if Apple would replicate AirPods Pro’s design or make minor visual changes to differentiate this regular model from the Pro model.

Also, having a design “similar to AirPods Pro” doesn’t necessarily mean that the Cupertino giant would use silicone ear tips. Shrinking the odd stem would also make the design in line with the AirPods Pro. Hence, there’s a possibility that Apple could just shrink the stem and call it a day.

Kuo has reiterated that Apple will not include wired EarPods in the box along with the iPhone 12 lineup, a move that could potentially increase the sales of AirPods. In the previous report, Kuo had mentioned that this approach could boost sales estimates for AirPods from 80 to 93 million units.

It is worth mentioning that Apple made the transition from EarPods to AirPods back in 2016 and it is honestly surprising that the company continued to offer EarPods in the box till now.

While Apple probably won’t be generous enough to include AirPods in the box, Kuo expects that Apple may run a promotion program along with iPhone 12. This approach will possibly include selling AirPods at discounted prices, similar to what Samsung usually does alongside its flagship device launches.