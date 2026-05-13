Fortnite Update 40.40 Early Patch Notes: Overwatch Collab, Rivalry Act 3, and More

Epic Games is gearing up to release the Fortnite 40.40 update, bringing the final major patch of Chapter 7 Season 2 to the game. The update is set to be packed with new content, including new Overwatch skins and the next phase of the Rivalries event. Check out our thorough breakdown of the Fortnite patch notes for the upcoming update.

Downtime for the Fortnite 40.40 update will begin on May 14, 2026, at 4 AM ET. Just like any other update, this will take Fortnite into a scheduled downtime of 2-3 hours. In addition to this, Fortnite matchmaking and other services will be disabled 30 minutes before downtime begins. Fortnite servers are expected to be back up around 7 AM ET.

Overwatch Collab

After a grueling wait and a bunch of leaks, the Fortnite Overwatch collaboration is officially set to arrive with the 40.40 update. The collab will seemingly be part of Act 3 of the Showdown Rivalries event, not only bringing skins but also gameplay items to the loot pool. Here are the skins players can expect as part of the Overwatch collab:

Tracer

D.Va

Genji

Mercy

Image Credit: X / ShiinaBR

While not much is known about the collab weapon being added with this crossover, players might get a chance to unlock the Pulse Pistol or the Dragonblade mythic. This would allow players to utilize signature abilities from Blizzard’s beloved hero shooter.

Showdown Rivalries Act 3

Image Credit: Epic Games

With Act 2 of the Fortnite Showdown Rivalries coming to an end, the war between Team Foundation and Team Ice King is entering Act 3 with the 40.40 update. This new phase of the Rivalries event will bring 3 new milestones for each side to unlock, including new weapons, items, and gameplay mechanics.

These new milestones will also seemingly factor into the storyline, as the epilogue phase of Chapter 7 Season 2 might see both sides coming together against the Dark Voyager. Additionally, if the rumours are to be believed, the new update could also confirm The Paradigm being alive, setting her up to return later.

LEGO Fortnite Star Wars Collab

Image Credit: Epic Games

As part of the Star Wars Day roadmap, the 40.40 update will also introduce Mandalorian and Grogu to LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. As of now, not much is known about the blueprints and kits that will be added with the update. However, players can expect to see unique LEGO Star Wars experiences as part of the collaboration. Epic Games might also finally add Grogu as a Fortnite Sidekick as part of the update.

EsDeeKid Collab

The next Icon series skin has been confirmed by Epic Games, with a Fortnite EsDeeKid collaboration also being set for release after the 40.40 update goes live. The news of the crossover came as a surprise to me, with the official X accounts for both Fortnite and EsDeeKid hinting at the new skin through interactions. Players can expect to see the British rapper with his own bundle in the Fortnite Item Shop on May 15, 2026, featuring themed cosmetics like back blings and pickaxes.

The Boys Collab

Image Credit: Epic Games

Timed perfectly with the buzz surrounding The Boys Season 5 finale, Epic Games could also add the Fortnite The Boys crossover to the game files with the 40.40 update. This collab could add the primary characters like Billy Butcher and Homelander to the Fortnite skin library. Additionally, players might also see other characters like The Deep, Starlight, and Hughie also make an appearance in the collaboration.

Rivalry Mastery Umbrellas

New rivalry titles are available tomorrow.

🥇 Rivalry GOAT

🥈 Rivalry Grandmaster

🥉 Rivalry Master



Mastery ‘Brellas… soon. pic.twitter.com/w77gzB8EaD — Fortnite (@Fortnite) April 30, 2026

Fortnite 40.40 update will also finally bring the Rivalry Mastery umbrellas to the game. These exclusive glider cosmetics will allow players to flaunt their Showdown Rivalry titles. Based on the number of wins you have secured in Rivalries, you will be granted one of three titles: Rivalry Master, Rivalry Grandmaster, and Rivalry GOAT.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Live Event Build Up

With the release of the 40.40 update, Epic Games could also add new hints towards the next Fortnite live event. The Showdown roadmap already tells us that the developers are planning a major end-of-season live event for Chapter 7 Season 2. The season already has a strong storyline foundation thanks to the Dark Voyager Story Moments that saw him gather the Zero Point shards. With the Zero Point now complete, Epic is likely to start preparing players for the final showdown against the enigmatic villain.

New Weekly Quests

Much like any other update, the 40.40 patch will also add a new set of Fortnite weekly quests for players to complete. These quests, apart from tying into the ongoing storyline, will also help players finish their Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Pass more quickly.

What do you expect to see from the last major update for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2? Tell us in the comments below!