Fortnite Leak Reveals Ratatouille Collab Skins Coming Soon

It looks like Epic Games is working on bringing a new head chef into the Battle Royale kitchen, as new leaks have surfaced, suggesting that a Fortnite Ratatouille collab could come to the game soon. Ratatouille needs no introduction, and players might get to see iconic characters from the beloved Pixar movie battle it out for a Victory Royale soon. Here’s everything we know so far.

Leaks Suggest Ratatouille Collab is Coming to Both Fortnite and Rocket League

According to leaks by prominent dataminer SamLeakss, the Fortnite Ratatouille collab is currently in the works and will be released in Chapter 7 Season 2. As of now, the news has not been confirmed by Epic itself. However, if the collab does materialise, players could see Alfredo Linguini come to the Battle Royale island with his own skin.

Image Credit: X / SamLeakss

Apart from the Linguini skin, players can also expect Remy to make an appearance in the crossover. Since Remy is a rat and would be difficult to conceptualise as a skin, it is highly likely that he will be turned into a Fortnite Sidekick that follows players around during their matches. Another exciting possibility for the collab is a reactive skin for Linguini, which could feature the tiny chef Remy tucked under Linguini’s chef hat.

Additionally, the leaks also tell us that the Fortnite Ratatouille collab will not be limited to the Battle Royale island, as players will also see the crossover in Rocket League. This could be a hint towards the other cosmetics we could see come to both games, such as a Ratatouille-inspired vehicle being up for grabs in the Item Shop or unlockable for free, much like the free Havoc car in Fortnite.

Similar to the Toy Story skins, this possible collaboration could be another step in the long-running Fortnite Disney partnership. As Epic continues to work on the Disney extraction shooter, along with other elements of the partnership, it will be interesting to see how the developers make this beloved movie work within the Fortnite universe.

What do you think could be a part of the Fortnite Ratatouille collab? Tell us your ideas in the comments below!