Fortnite Devs Explore AI Use to ‘Increase Efficiency’ and Fans Are Concerned

Epic Games has confirmed that it is actively exploring the use and integration of AI tools into its Fortnite development pipeline. The studio frames this as a move to “increase efficiency” and cut down on time-consuming tasks. However, the reveal has led to a lot of concerns among Fortnite fans regarding job security and the creative soul of the game.

At a recent Gamescom Latam panel, Stephanie Arnette, Senior External Development Manager at Epic Games, addressed the use of Artificial Intelligence in Fortnite and its development.

Arnette mentioned, “Epic has been exploring different AI tooling that we can use to help support our games.” She then went on to acknowledge the anxiety surrounding the use of AI, exclaiming, “I know everyone’s biggest fear is, ‘Oh my god, AI is going to take all our jobs.’ That‘s not our goal. The goal is to make us more efficient.“

Arnette justified this new workflow by pointing out how tasks that would take hours to complete can be significantly shortened through the use of AI. She also revealed that the integration of AI is being explored in the Fortnite art department. However, as of now, it is unclear whether AI is being used to help design future Fortnite skins or just as a means of efficiency.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Unlike some studios that might look to third-party startups for AI integration, Arnette revealed Epic Games intends to keep its AI development strictly in-house. She stated, “There really is no opening for a partner to try to put their AI info or tooling into ours. It’s such a massive, massive company, so it would always be from our direction outward, and not the other way around.”

While Epic claims that these new changes are aimed at efficiency, the move is still raising eyebrows among fans. The gaming industry has been rocked by thousands of cuts recently, including layoffs at Epic Games itself. Understandably, fans on social media have expressed a mixture of skepticism and disappointment after this reveal.

A player, referencing the recent V-Bucks price increase, stated: “It isn’t going to replace jobs the same way V-Bucks aren’t increasing in price, right?” Another player echoed this sentiment, stating, “Coincidentally, they just fired a bunch of people not long ago.” Furthermore, another player said in frustration, “This needs to be the brick wall where most players uninstall the game.”

The new move is undoubtedly a controversial one from Epic Games. With the current problems like the layoffs and Fortnite mode shutdowns, players are understandably wary of the implementation of AI in any capacity. Only time will tell how the use of AI will fare for the game.

What do you feel about Epic using AI to increase its efficiency? Do you think there is more to it than the devs are letting on? Tell us in the comments below!