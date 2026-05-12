Fortnite Overwatch Collab Confirmed In Rivalries Act 3 Coming This Week

Fortnite is preparing for its next Rivalries Act 3, and ahead of the v40.40 update, Epic has finally teased the much-awaited Overwatch crossover. The Fortnite Overwatch collab has been hotly anticipated by fans ever since it got leaked last month. Now, a new teaser for this week’s update reveals a beloved character leading the collab skins.

Fortnite Teases Overwatch Collab Coming on May 14 with D.Va Skin

Fortnite released a video teaser for Rivalries Act III today with the caption, “ACT III needs Heroes. Answer the Call 5.14.” This is a direct reference to Overwatch, where the catchphrase “Answer the Call” is tied to heroes responding to Winston’s recall and reuniting to defend the world.

ACT III needs Heroes 👀

Answer the Call ☎️ 5.14 pic.twitter.com/XdXHBDZgYF — Fortnite (@Fortnite) May 12, 2026

In the video teaser, Overwatch fans would also be able to recognize the silhouette of D.Va, the beloved tank hero who operates a mech suit in the game and has her iconic heart pose. This further confirms leaks surrounding the crossover that was revealed in February 2026 by prominent dataminers like ShiinaBR, who spotted the Fortnite Overwatch collab in game files.

Furthermore, it was also revealed that characters such as D.Va, Tracer, Genji, and Mercy will receive in-game skins, and the collab will bring an Overwatch cosmetic bundle to the Fortnite Item Shop. In addition to skins, dataminers also revealed that the collab will bring a new weapon to the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 loot pool from Overwatch that players will be able to acquire.

The collab is all set to arrive with the next Fortnite update on May 14, 2026, as servers will enter a brief downtime before the v40.40 patch is deployed. Apart from the Overwatch collab, players can also expect to see new Rivalry rewards on the Showdown website as Team Ice King and Team Foundation continue to battle against one another to top the leaderboard.

Are you excited for Fortnite Rivalries Act III, bringing the Overwatch collab to the game? Let us know in the comments below!