Wanted More Valhalla Action in 007 First Light? It Is Coming Soon

If you’ve played 007 First Light, you’re probably swooning over Patrick Gibson’s portrayal of Bond as the credits rolled. However, what most fans would’ve been thinking about as the gun barrel sequence was playing, is how cool ‘that’ Valhalla mission was. Well, if you wanted more of that action and to actually drive the vehicle on open roads, we’ve got good news for you: you may not need to wait for too long to experience Valhalla in 007 First Light once again, as it’s meant to be enjoyed.

007 First Light Menu is Teasing Valhalla Protocol Mission Coming Soon to TacSim Mode

007 First Light brings a special version of Aston Martin Valhalla armed with Q-Tech, which means the vehicle is clearly designed with the MI6 agent in mind. The supercar features machine guns, a flamethrower, and a missile launcher, all the features Bond needs to make a statement. One of the missions in 007 First Light, called For England, features a checkpoint where Bond spins around the Valhalla underground and blasts enemies in his way.

Image Credits: Beebom

However, the sequence was merely 5 minutes long, which left fans wanting more. Well, fret not because the main menu of 007 First Light is already teasing a special Valhalla Protocol mission that is coming soon to the game’s TacSim mode. If you’re unaware, the TacSim mode, short for Tactical Simulation, is the game’s arcade mode, just like it was present in IOI’s Hitman titles, and allows players to replay certain missions with advanced scenarios.

In the short clip for the upcoming Valhalla mission, it shows the Aston Martin supercar driving at high speeds on an open road with machine guns and missile launchers peeking out of the car’s roof. This means you’ll finally be able to take Bond’s car out on a drive and shoot enemies on the move in high-speed chases, something which you may have already tasted in the All The Time in the World mission.

Furthermore, if you’re looking for more vehicles in 007 First Light, check out our full vehicle list to get a glimpse of cars, boats, and trucks that Bond can drive or, rather, is just a spectator of in the game.