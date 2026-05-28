Marvel Rivals May 28 Patch Notes: New Map, Blood Hunt Fixes, Skins, and More

Following the introduction of the Savage Adventure Event, new skins, and more last week, the devs aren’t taking any breaks and are adding even more content this week. As revealed in the Marvel Rivals Season 8 roadmap, the May 28 update brings plenty of new content, including a new Doom map, skins, etc. Thus, check out the complete patch notes for the Marvel Rivals May 28 update (version 20260528) right here.

The second content drop in Marvel Rivals Season 8 rolls out on May 28, 2026, at 9 AM UTC. In line with last week’s update, the May 28 update is also minor. Therefore, there is no server downtime. Update the game, and you can join the games with your squad in an instant.

According to the latest Marvel Rivals patch notes, here is everything new coming to the game in the May 28 update, including a new Doom map, chrono events, and skins:

New Map: Alchemax Headquarters

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Welcome to Nueva York, 2099! Alchemax is the mega-corporation holding a ruthless monopoly over the future. Armed with cutting-edge tech, they’ve been secretly conducting a series of mad, classified experiments behind closed doors.

To put an end to their timeline Incursion once and for all, Devil Dinosaur smashes into Alchemax Headquarters, carrying a portable TRD (Timestream Reintegration Device), dragging the corporation’s darkest secrets into the light! Watch your step, corporate espionage just got prehistoric.

Map Mode: Doom Match

Event: Chrono-Rush

The TVA is working overtime! The Chrono-Rush event kicks off this weekend. Play matches and rack up Chrono Tokens, with no cap on how many points you can earn! The more you play, the more you get!

Event Schedule:

May 29 , 2026, at 12 AM – June 1, 2026, at 12 AM UTC

June 5, 2026, at 12 AM – June 8, 2026, 12 AM UTC

June 12, 2026, at 12 AM – June 15, 2026, at 12 AM UTC

June 19, 2026, at 12 AM – June 22, 2026, at 12 AM UTC

New In Store

Black Cat – Wild Card Bundle (Limited Time: May 29th, 2026, 2 AM UTC to June 26th, 2026, 02 AM UTC)

Wolverine – X-2099 Bundle

Black Cat – Wild Card Chroma: Purple Prowl & Pink Purr

Black Cat – Wild Card Style Parts: Head, Neck, Waist

Black Cat – Wild Card Emoji Bundle (Available From: May 29th, 2026, at 2 AM UTC)

Daredevil – Shadowed Start

The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has heard your pleas! We’ve been monitoring the community’s overwhelming love for Daredevil‘s Shadowed Start costume. Thanks to your radar-sharp feedback, we are thrilled to add two new customization options to this costume this week:

The default weapon for Shadowed Start will be changed to the White Billy Club. The current Black Billy Club will become an optional customization that you can swap to at any time. We are adding an option that allows you to turn off the “Demon’s Rage” flame VFX. Note: This only affects your own screen; other players will still see your glorious Demon’s Rage flames in all their fiery glory!

As a thank-you for your incredible support, these two customization options will be offered free of charge. All rivals who own this costume will receive it automatically. Justice is served!

Blood Hunt

The eternal night is relentless, but so are our heroes! This update brings a massive wave of super-soldier-level stat adjustments specifically for the Blood Hunt mode, and for those brave enough to face the true darkness, the Nightmare difficulty cap has been raised to 200! Here is how we’re tuning the roster to push back the night:

The Punisher

Frank is bringing the heavy artillery

The Barrager Build Increased the base damage buff applied to Adjudication by the base stats of the Rifle of Retribution gear. Increased the damage buff applied to the next shot after each Adjudication hit by the base stats of the Vibranium Barrel gear. Increased the base damage of the split bullets from the Shrapnel Shot trait. Increased the damage of the extra horizontal trajectory bullets in the Multi-Trajectory trait.



The Sweeper Build Increased the base damage buff applied to Deliverance by the base stats of the Marauder Shotgun gear. Increased the Mithril Slug gear’s damage boost applied to your next shot after every Deliverance hit based on base stats. Reduced the damage falloff of piercing bullets in the Piercing Shot trait. Increased the damage of the extra fired bullets in the Chain Fire trait. Bug Fix: Fixed an issue where the explosive damage bonus from the gear expansion stats corresponding to the Chain Reaction trait was not taking effect.



Moon Knight

Moon Knight demands vengeance, but requires discipline.

Fist of the Moon God Build Increased the base damage buff for enhanced Eclipse Explosions provided by the base stats of the Uru Knuckles gear. Added a new effect to the Gauntlets of Thoth gear: Moon Knight now gains a percentage of independent Damage Reduction. Nerf: Reduced the base damage of Hand of Khonshu in the Fist of Khonshu trait.



Squirrel Girl

Time to kick butts and eat nuts!

Rodent Commander Build Increased the base damage buff for Squirrel Friends provided by the base stats of the Great Lakes Avengers Banner gear. Trait: Squirrel Missile – Added a new effect where missile damage now scales with Squirrel Friends’ damage.



Blade

The Daywalker Blade is sharpening his arsenal!

Purging Bladedance Build Increased the Ancestral Sword slash damage buff provided by the base stats of the Stakes of Yggdrasill gear. Reduced the base interval time for the spreading slash paths in the Blade Shadows trait. Added a new effect to the Twilight Whetstone gear: Blade now gains a percentage of independent Damage Reduction.



Silver Soulbreaker Build Increased the base damage buff applied to Hunter’s Shotgun by the base stats of the Breathing Gun gear. Trait: Reap – Added a new effect that temporarily guarantees a critical hit rate and increases dodge rate shortly after casting.



Jeff the Land Shark

The goodest boy gets even better!

Riding the Rapids Build Increased the Max Health and damage boost ratio gained after swallowing an enemy via the Big Fish Frenzy trait. Increased the damage dealt when ramming enemies with Hide and Seek provided by the base stats of the Deep-Sea Propeller gear.



Overflowing Waters Build Increased the continuous damage taken by enemies afflicted with the Drowning effect provided by the base stats of the Skuld’s Mouthwash gear. Increased the damage dealt by Aqua Burst to Drowning enemies via the Whirlpool Waterbomb trait.

3. Increased the base damage of Splish-Splash Pew Pew provided by the base stats of the Kraken Blaster gear.



Thor

Have at thee, bloodsuckers!

Thunder Formation Build Increased the damage scaling of Storm Surge per point of Thorforce in the Thunder Torrent trait. Increased the Bonus Health granted by the Aegis of Thunder trait. New effect: Thor now gains Damage Reduction for the duration of Storm Surge.

Rune Awakening Build Trait: Rolling Thunder – Reduced the spread angle of the extra projectiles fired while in the Awakening Rune state. Increased the base damage of Storm Surge provided by the base stats of the Gaea Sigil gear. Increased the damage of the extra projectiles in the Rolling Thunder trait.



Weekend Surge: Double XP

Need to get your roster up to Avengers-level threats? To help you level up and experience all our heroes faster, we are activating Double XP on weekends! Get out there and save New York!

May 29 , 2026, at 12 AM – June 1, 2026, at 12 AM UTC

June 5, 2026, at 12 AM – June 8, 2026, 12 AM UTC

June 12, 2026, at 12 AM – June 15, 2026, at 12 AM UTC

June 19, 2026, at 12 AM – June 22, 2026, at 12 AM UTC

Anti-Cheat Rank Compensation System

After the recent Marvel Rivals ban wave, we’re sending the TVA to prune the cheaters! Our new Anti-Cheat Rank Compensation System will begin its trial run this week. If you encounter a cheater in your match, successfully report them, and the system verifies the cheat, you will be fully refunded for ALL Ranked Points lost during that match.

Note: Placement Matches do not award points and are therefore excluded from this compensation.

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Deadpool’s Lethal Letdown: Fixed an issue where Wade’s Hazardous Hijinks/Healing Hijinks dash could occasionally get body-blocked by enemies without actually dealing any damage to them. Maximum effort requires maximum damage. Wade’s katanas are back to slicing and dicing through the crowd.

And that’s a wrap on Marvel Rivals May 28 patch notes. Let us know your thoughts about the new map and skins in the comments below.