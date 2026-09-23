Fortnite Surf City Remix Map Returns to Reload, Coming September 24

Epic Games has officially revealed the new Fortnite Surf City Remix map for Reload mode in Fortnite, which is releasing on September 24, 2026. This version of the map has been created based on direct feedback from the community. Several changes have been implemented to POIs and the overall design of the island based on criticism that was shared by players.

Fortnite Surf City Remix Map Gets the Override Treatment

Two teasers were shared to promote the Fortnite Surf City Remix map. The first was released on September 22, featuring two images with a caption that reads, “Don’t ask any questions, spot the difference.” This was a side-by-side comparison of the new and old map of Fortnite Surf City on Reload.

The latest September 23 teaser showcases the new Fortnite Surf City Remix map in all its glory, with the caption that reads, “Say hi to Surf City Remix in Reload tomorrow! Mountain is out. Squibbly Shores and Heatwave Harbor are in.” Both new POIs seem to draw inspiration from the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 map.

The hydroelectric dam located on the north-eastern part of the island has been completely revamped. Formerly called Divey Dam, it has been removed and replaced by a POI called Heatwave Harbor. The Breaker Beach POI has also been given a makeover and a new name: Squibbly Shores, which was a popular location on the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 map.

That said, at a glance, everything else on the new Fortnite Reload Surf City Remix map seems to be more or less the same. The Ferris wheel at Sweaty Shores POI is still there, as well as the water tank that overlooks Sus Studios POI. Here’s a look at both versions of the Fortnite Surf City map.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

With Fortnite FNCS 2026 Global Championship fast approaching, many players are under the impression that the new Surf City Reload map could be used for the final few matches. Of course, Epic Games has yet to reveal any details, but releasing a new Reload map at this time that’s not related to Fortnitemares 2026 is rather odd.

That said, the new Surf City map is now going to compete for player count with the Fortnite Springfield Reload map. Given how popular the latter is, there’s already some pushback from the community. One user on social media spoke their mind and said, “They still don’t get it: we want Re-fill maps like Adventure, Slurp, or Oasis—maps inspired by Chapters 1 and 2. We don’t want new maps that fail to grab attention.”

Perhaps when the Fortnite Surf City Remix map goes live, current sentiment may change, provided everything pans out. Hopefully, the feedback that has been implemented is enough to keep the community engaged and not enraged.