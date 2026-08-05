Fortnite Finally Makes Springfield the Only Reload Map After Player Demand

It looks like Epic is answering the call of the community, as Fortnite now has the Simpsons Springfield map as the only Reload map. This means players now have uninterrupted access to the beloved crossover map without worrying about the standard map rotations.

When the Springfield map was added back to Fortnite with the 41.30 update, it breathed new life into the Reload mode. The Springfield map remained as the only map in the Reload rotation for 3 days before Epic re-enabled other maps like Elite Stronghold and Slurp Rush.

Image Credit: X / Fortnite Status

However, the Fortnite player counts quickly revealed that there is an immense demand for the Springfield map, especially with the addition of the John Wick Sprite and the Excommunicado mechanic. The Reload map rotation made it so that players only had access to Springfield for 20 minutes every hour, causing a lot of players to feel left out.

Responding to this in a Fortnite Status tweet, Epic has removed all other Fortnite Reload maps from the game’s rotation, leaving the Springfield map as the only option for players. This means players will no longer have to rush to the Reload mode during the Springfield rotation, and they can come back and play it whenever they like.

At this time, Epic has not confirmed how long this change will last or when the other maps will be added back into the rotation. It is possible that Springfield remains the only Reload map until Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 ends. For now, players can jump into the Springfield map and expand their Fortnite Sprite collection without any worries.

What is your favourite spot to land on the Fortnite Reload Springfield map? Tell us in the comments below!