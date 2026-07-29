Fortnite Reload Simpsons Update Patch Notes: Springfield Map, John Wick Sprite, and More

The official Fortnite Reload Simpsons update patch notes are live, and there’s a lot to go over. We have got John Wick, a new Sprite, and everything in between. Truth be told, we are more excited about Reload Springfield than we are for Fortnite update v41.30. That said, here is everything you need to know about the Fortnite Reload Simpsons update patch notes.

The Fortnite Reload Simpsons update will be released on July 30, 2026, at 6 AM ET.

Fortnite will undergo a scheduled downtime from 4 AM ET for around 2 hours, and servers will be back up at around 6 AM ET.

Springfield Is Back With A Bang And With A New POI!

Epic Games promised to take players back to Springfield, and they have finally delivered. As per the Fortnite Reload Simpsons update patch notes, the Springfield map has returned, featuring a new POI called The Confidential. No V-Bucks for guessing who it relates to, but we will give you a hint: He is very handy with a pencil…

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Fortnite Springfield map will also feature 50 players, instead of the usual 40. Expect more enemies shooting at you from all directions. If you cannot handle the heat, slip into The Confidential POI, which is a neutral zone; guns stay holstered the moment you enter.

Here’s what to expect when inside its premises:

Passive healing is enabled while inside The Confidential’s walls.

Proximity chat is enabled inside The Confidential.

No combat allowed — engage, and you instantly become excommunicado, a marked target for everyone.

An excommunicado player has unlimited stamina and faster reload speeds. Only one player can be excommunicado at a time.

Eliminating an excommunicado player provides 1500 Gold and improved loot.

If you plan on causing trouble within The Confidential’s walls, do so quickly. The Fortnite Springfield map will be in play until August 3, 2026 as a solo playlist in Reload mode. After that, the Elite Stronghold map and Slurp Rush map will return as timed rotational maps, as Reload usually works.

New NPCs On Reload Springfield

We know from the Fortnite Reload Simpsons update patch notes that Homer and John Wick (not his dog) will feature as NPCs. They will await your arrival on the Starter Island. Moe will also be part of this crossover, and he can be found inside The Confidential.

Free Simpsonified John Wick Skin Style

Image Credit: Epic Games

If you own the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 Battle Pass, you will be able to obtain the Simpsonified John Wick style. You will need to complete Reload Quests, but the effort will be worth it. You will be able to earn this reward as soon as downtime ends on July 30, 2026.

New Gadget

The Portable Extractor has made its way from Fortnite Battle Royale to Reload. You will now be able to use the Reload Portable Extractor to get your Sprite to safety. On the topic of Sprites in Fortnite, there is some exciting news.

New Sprite

Image Credit: Epic Games

As per the Fortnite Reload Simpsons update, we will be getting a John Wick Sprite. When equipped, it will reveal nearby enemies to you and your squad. This will activate for a few seconds after you knock or eliminate an opponent. Here is how you can get them:

Eliminating a player who’s already carrying it

Finding one in normal or Sprite chests, or

Winning a match

At the moment, this is the only Sprite we will be able to use in Reload. This may change in the future, but for now, you will have to forget about using the Demon Sprite to gain a tactical advantage.

New Loot Pool Changes

Image Credit: Epic Games

Numerous weapons and items have been vaulted and unvaulted from Fortnite Reload for the Simpsons update. Some are also Springfield-specific loot like Krusty’s Mr. Blasty, which you can exclusively find on the Simpsons map. So when the map rotates back into regular rotation, don’t expect them to be available in those as well.

That said, here is a full look at the loot pool changes in the Fortnite Reload Simpsons update:

New Springfield Map Loot Vaulted Items from Reload Unvaulted Items from Reload Five Gun Pizza Party Slap Juice Deodorant Applicator Shield Keg Slap Splash Cartoon Chainsaw MK-7 Assault Rifle Slapperoni Pizza Cobalt Slingshot Fury Assault Rifle Iron Pump Shotgun Mr. Blasty Morphite Assault Rifle Combat Shotgun Krusty’s Mr. Blasty Nemesis Assault Rifle Dragon’s Breath Shotgun Blinky Fish Suppressed Pistol Tactical Toon Assault Rifle Super Squishee Hammer Revolver Morphite Hammer Assault Rifle Tomato Morphite Thunder Shotgun Suppressed Assault Rifle Krusty Burger Gatekeeper Shotgun Combat Submachine Gun Chug Jug Hunting Rifle Red Eye Submachine Gun Chug Splash – Striker Burst Red-Eye Caramba Assault Rifle – Morphite Mammoth Pistol Embiggened Assault Rifle – Lancehead Pistol Tamzarian Twin Mag – Killswitch Revolvers Submachine Gun – Silenced Pistol

Ranked Season And New Rewards

Image Credit: Epic Games

As per the Fortnite Reload Simpsons update, we will be getting new rewards for the Ranked Season. You will need to complete quests to obtain them. There are three currently listed. They are:

Axe of Unreal (Pickaxe)

Unnamed Victory Umbrella

Miscellaneous

A few miscellaneous changes are being implemented to Reload Springfield. Here is the list:

Ranked Skill Rating Improvements : When Ranks reset, you will retain your Skill Rating, and be matched up with players at a similar skill level.

: When Ranks reset, you will retain your Skill Rating, and be matched up with players at a similar skill level. New In-Match Progress Visuals: New Ranked progress details on the post-match screen, so you know when eliminations and placements impact your Rank.

Reload Bug Fixes And Quality Of Life Improvements

Finally, as part of the Fortnite Reload Simpsons update, we have a few bug fixes and QoLs being implemented. Here is what to expect:

Earn Back Solo Reboots : If you have less than 2 Reboots left (Solo mode) until the Reboot timer ends, you will be able to earn them back by dealing damage to opponents. Once the damage meter fills, you’ll earn a Reboot back.

: If you have less than 2 Reboots left (Solo mode) until the Reboot timer ends, you will be able to earn them back by dealing damage to opponents. Once the damage meter fills, you’ll earn a Reboot back. Re-Looting : Chests now restock over time

: Chests now restock over time Elimination Skull Icon: Increased the size and duration of the skull icon after you have been eliminated in order to improve spatial awareness of your most recent defeat.

With that, we complete the entire list of changes being introduced with the Fortnite Reload Simpsons update. Let us know what you think about everything.