Fortnite Ironmouse Skin Revealed, Check the Release Date and Items

Epic Games has finally revealed the official keyart for the Fortnite Ironmouse skin; it was posted on their official ‘X’ account on September 14, 2026. The keyart features two other characters set against a spooky backdrop. It seems to be a stand-in for the upcoming Fortnitemares 2026 event, which could feature a Fortnite FNAF collab. That said, the Ironmouse skin is coming to the Fortnite Item Shop on September 18, 2026.

The keyart reveal comes a day after Ironmouse posted a teaser on her official social media channels, revealing a Pickaxe that is part of the collab. The same can also be seen in the newly released keyart. The Pickaxe in question is a purple sword that is pulsating with energy of some kind and features a microphone as the hilt.

Image Credit: X/ Ironmouse

Ironmouse Fortnite bundle should cost between 2,200 and 2,800 V-Bucks. This takes into account that it’s part of the Icon Series, placing the Ironmouse skin at the same level as the IShowSpeed skin in Fortnite. That said, the Ironmouse bundle includes the following items:

Ironmouse Icon Series Skin

Decora Mouse Skin

Ironmouse Back Bling

Ironmouse Emote

Ironmouse Loading Screen

Epic Games has yet to reveal the names of these items, but we are positive the Ironmouse collab is more than just an Icon Series skin. This takes into account that Ironmouse is the first VTuber to have her likeness turned into a Sprite in Fortnite.

The Ironmouse Sprite in Fortnite has been vaulted, but could return as part of the collab. If you missed out on collecting it last season, this could give you a chance to complete your collection and add it to your Sprite Garden in Fortnite.

Lastly, there’s also an Ironmouse Cup that is being held later this week. If you manage to place high enough, you can get the Ironmouse skin in Fortnite for free. It follows the same pattern as the recent Weezy Icon Cup, which allowed players to get the Lil Wayne skin in Fortnite for free.