Fortnite Drops Fortnitemares 2026 Teaser, Halloween Update Releases October 1

Fortnite has now revealed the first official teaser for the game’s annual Halloween update, Fortnitemares. While there have been several leaks and speculation in the community about the collabs that will drop around Fortnitemares, Epic has now confirmed that the Halloween content will drop with the next Fortnite update on October 1, 2026.

The Fortnitemares teaser reveal was posted with an image on the official Fortnite X page with the caption, “Nitemares really do come true 🖤 10.1”. Not just that; the image itself consists of the Fortnitemares 2026 logo as well as a subtitle that reads, “The Game is Cursed.”

Image Credit: X / Fortnite

The image follows the ongoing Override season’s glitch theme, as the corners appear shattered, as if somebody’s corrupted the system and broken the screen altogether. According to Epic’s teaser, the Fortnitemares 2026 update drops on October 1, the same day the Fortnite v42.30 update releases.

Since it’s a Thursday drop, players can expect a content-heavy update which will bring new Halloween-themed Fortnite collabs like the much-rumored Five Nights at Freddy’s finally to the game. More collab rumors from popular leakers like HYPEX hint at a Fortnite Obsession collab, Black Clover, a 99 Nights in the Forest collab in Fortnite, which was confirmed earlier, and many more.

But it’s not just that; Epic may also return the popular Horde Rush mode in Fortnite, as well as introduce new loot pool items and weapons to Fortnite Battle Royale, Blitz, and OG game modes. However, it’s still unclear if any of the Fortnitemares collabs will bring a new Fortnite Sprite or not.

Furthermore, we are quite confident that Epic may also release some new Fortnite admin panel codes that players will be able to redeem for free rewards like gizmos, Sprite Dust, and cosmetics. Regardless, free cosmetic rewards will also be up for grabs through themed Fortnitemares 2026 quests that will release alongside the update on October 1.