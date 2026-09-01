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LEGO Batman is Coming to Fortnite This Week in Massive Gotham City Update

Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
LEGO Batman gliding with the Bat-glider in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey featured image.
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • LEGO Batman officially arrives in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey on September 3, 2026, with a massive Gotham City update.
  • Update 42.30 brings new Batman-themed quests that the Dark Knight assigned to unlock new Bat-gear, including Bat-Grapnel, Batmobile, and more.
  • Players can also recruit Batman as a Villager in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey after completing all the quests on October 1, 2026.
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LEGO Batman is coming to LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, serving as another gaming legend joining Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, with a massive Gotham City update on September 3, 2026. Fortnite update 42.10 introduces new Dark Knight assignments, new Batman-themed vehicles, Bat-Gadgets, and more.

According to the Fortnite dev team’s latest LEGO Fortnite Odyssey blog, the event will run from September 3 to October 15. You must help Batman track Henchmen in various spots in Gotham City, complete Batman quests, defeat thugs, and unlock new LEGO rewards.

Use your Journal to complete the following LEGO Fortnite Odyssey quests over six weeks, starting September 3. These are a bit different than the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 quests:

  • Drop 1 (September 3 – September 30):
    • Week 1 & Week 2: Complete quests and clear Gotham City locations to get the Batglider, Bat-Grapnel, and Batmobile.
  • Catch-up Weeks:
    • Week 3 & Week 4: Catch up on any quests & rewards you still need to complete.
  • Drop 2 (October 1 – October 15):
    • Week 5 & Week 6: Complete additional quests to earn The Bat & recruit Batman as a Villager with update 42.30. Make sure you’ve completed all quests to recruit him.
LEGO Batman with the Batmobile in the new LEGO Fortnite Odyssey update coming on September 3.
Image Credit: Epic Games
Also Read: How to Get Storm Scout Sprite in Fortnite

After completing all quests, you’ll have access to The Bat and the Batmobile on October 1. Epic is also adding new LEGO Batman-themed Gadgets with the new Fortnite update, which you can use to traverse Gotham City, such as the Bat-Grapnel and the Bat-Signal.

Speaking of traversal, new Gotham City-inspired locations will also be available on the map for you to explore, using the Batmobile or the Batglider. Two new LEGO Henchmen, Gotham Henchman Blaster and Gotham Henchman Slicer, will guard these locations, and it’s up to you and Batman to take them down.

With this collab, it feels like Fortnite has more plans to take their Gaming Legends-themed season beyond their typical battle royale modes. Who knows, maybe a Batman-themed LEGO Pass could pop up in a new Fortnite update, similar to the Gaming Legends-themed Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass.

That said, are you excited for LEGO Batman’s arrival in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey? Tell us in the comments section below.

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Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary
Sagnik Adhikary

Sagnik Adhikary is a Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 4 years of experience covering all sorts of news, guides, listicles, and more. He is an avid Marvel and Spider-Man fan, having poured 1000s of hours in Insomniac's marvelous outings. When he's not on the laptop typing away, Sagnik is busy holding the point in Marvel Rivals or looking for his next single-player obsession.

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