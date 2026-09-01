LEGO Batman is Coming to Fortnite This Week in Massive Gotham City Update

LEGO Batman is coming to LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, serving as another gaming legend joining Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, with a massive Gotham City update on September 3, 2026. Fortnite update 42.10 introduces new Dark Knight assignments, new Batman-themed vehicles, Bat-Gadgets, and more.

According to the Fortnite dev team’s latest LEGO Fortnite Odyssey blog, the event will run from September 3 to October 15. You must help Batman track Henchmen in various spots in Gotham City, complete Batman quests, defeat thugs, and unlock new LEGO rewards.

Use your Journal to complete the following LEGO Fortnite Odyssey quests over six weeks, starting September 3. These are a bit different than the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 quests:

Drop 1 (September 3 – September 30): Week 1 & Week 2: Complete quests and clear Gotham City locations to get the Batglider, Bat-Grapnel, and Batmobile.

Catch-up Weeks: Week 3 & Week 4: Catch up on any quests & rewards you still need to complete.

Drop 2 (October 1 – October 15): Week 5 & Week 6: Complete additional quests to earn The Bat & recruit Batman as a Villager with update 42.30 . Make sure you’ve completed all quests to recruit him.



Image Credit: Epic Games

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After completing all quests, you’ll have access to The Bat and the Batmobile on October 1. Epic is also adding new LEGO Batman-themed Gadgets with the new Fortnite update, which you can use to traverse Gotham City, such as the Bat-Grapnel and the Bat-Signal.

Speaking of traversal, new Gotham City-inspired locations will also be available on the map for you to explore, using the Batmobile or the Batglider. Two new LEGO Henchmen, Gotham Henchman Blaster and Gotham Henchman Slicer, will guard these locations, and it’s up to you and Batman to take them down.

With this collab, it feels like Fortnite has more plans to take their Gaming Legends-themed season beyond their typical battle royale modes. Who knows, maybe a Batman-themed LEGO Pass could pop up in a new Fortnite update, similar to the Gaming Legends-themed Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Battle Pass.

That said, are you excited for LEGO Batman’s arrival in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey? Tell us in the comments section below.