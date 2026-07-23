Fortnite Simpsons Map Release Date for Reload is Here

Epic Games has just dropped the first official teaser for the Fortnite Simpsons Map release date in Reload mode. This also comes with confirmation that the Simpsons map will be making its debut in the Reload mode on July 30, 2026.

Epic shared the trailer for the Fortnite Simpsons map release date through an X post by Fortnite. It features the classic Fortnite Battle Bus flying through a Simpsons-inspired logo for the Fortnite Reload mode before revealing the Springfield map. The map appears to be the exact same as the Simpsons mini-season from November 2025.

This makes sense as the Springfield map was already smaller than maps like the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 map. Gameplay-wise, this makes it perfect for the smaller player count of the Reload mode. However, Epic has confirmed that players will get a full reveal of the map on July 29, 2026.

I miss my friends: Bart, Lisa, Krusty…



Full reveal on July 29. pic.twitter.com/ja4irjY32G — Fortnite (@Fortnite) July 23, 2026

The Fortnite Simpsons Map release date is confirmed for the next Fortnite update, on July 30, 2026. This will add the Simpsons map to the Reload map rotation, along with all of the Simpsons-themed weapons from the mini-season. Additionally, the Simpsons map’s return will also involve John Wick in some way. Epic has also hinted at this through the previous teaser for the Springfield Reload map.

Image Credit: Epic Games

This could lead to the introduction of the leaked Reload Portable Extractor in Fortnite, which might also mark the introduction of Sprites in Fortnite Reload. However, Epic has not confirmed this yet, so take this with a grain of salt. Apart from gameplay changes, players can also expect their first look at a new style for the John Wick skin from the Runners Battle Pass to be revealed with the upcoming update.

Are you looking forward to the release date for the Fortnite Simpsons map? Tell us in the comments below!