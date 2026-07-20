Fortnite Teases Obsession Collab Coming Soon in New Sprite Trailer

Epic Games just boarded the Obsession hype train and likely teased a possible collab with Fortnite. Michael Johnston, who portrays Bear in the film, is at the center of this teaser. Nikki, on the other hand, is rarely seen and has been replaced by something unexpected.

Sprite Obsession Is The New Norm In Fortnite And Could Be Part Of An Upcoming Collab

With Sprites being all the hype in Chapter 7 Season 3, a Fortnite collab with Obsession wouldn’t be too far-fetched. After all, players look at the Zero Point Sprite the way Nikki stares at Bear. The only difference is that Bear actually got Nikki, unlike players who barely seem to find rare Sprites. Here’s what user itsChozi had to say on X: “That sprite has appeared more times in this single trailer than all the matches I’ve had since this new sprite season.”

The entire “Spritesession” teaser from start to finish features the aforementioned rare Sprite. It’s visible in photographs that features Nikki and is present in several scenes that feature Bear. We can even see the One Wish Willow replaced with One Llama Luck, taking inspiration from Fortnite.

That said, we don’t know what Epic Games has cooking for the potential Fortnite x Obsession collab. We could see the recent Fortnite x Obsession concept become a reality. This is the safest bet since characters from films often get their own Outfits.

Image Credit: Blumhouse Productions / Epic Games

Image Credit: Blumhouse Productions / Epic Games

Image Credit: Blumhouse Productions / Epic Games

Image Credit: Blumhouse Productions / Epic Games

The only downside to this is that the timing is a bit off. This is owing to the fact that the next major collaboration will feature the Spider-Man Brand New Day Skin. This doesn’t leave much space for the Fortnite Obsession collab. A crossover now wouldn’t be as impactful.

That said, it has to be considered that this teaser could have been focused on promoting Obsession through Fortnite. Given how popular the game is, it makes for an excellent advertising medium.

Obsession gets promotion through Fortnite via this pseudo-collab, and Sprites are introduced to a much wider audience. This could even help attract new players to see what the commotion is all about. Hopefully, you’ll find more players to trade Sprites with in Fortnite in the coming days.