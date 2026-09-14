Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Collab Release Date Confirmed, Drops September 17

Epic Games has officially revealed the release date for the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab as September 17, 2026. To promote the collab, Epic Games shared an image of The Battlewoods POI sign with a blue heart in the sky on X earlier today. The Disney logo can be prominently seen at the bottom of the image.

Fortnite Kingdom Hearts Collab to Bring Heart-Shaped Moon to Chapter 7 Season 4 Island

According to the latest Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab teaser, the release date has now been confirmed, as the caption of the image reads, “Follow your heart. September 17.” This confirms that the Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab is releasing this week alongside the next major Fortnite update. It goes live on September 17 once the Fortnite downtime for update v42.20 ends.

As seen in the image, the Moon will be heart-shaped for the duration of the Kingdom Hearts collab. We speculate that the Moon will retain this shape until the end of Override or at least till the next major collab is introduced.

Image Credit: Epic Games

This is the most anticipated collab for this phase of the storyline, after Fortnite x Persona 5, which is also scheduled to release soon, likely next week. Joker is the only skin that has been confirmed as part of that collab thus far.

Returning to the Kingdom Hearts collab, Epic has revealed the Sora skin coming to Fortnite in a new teaser that showcased the character alongside his Keyblade. It should be featured in-game as a Fortnite Mythic weapon and pickaxe.

Epic Games also posted cryptic messages earlier today, suggesting that other Kingdom Hearts characters are to be part of this Fortnite collab. They are: Kairi, Riku, and Roxas. They could be featured as NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Similar to other collabs of this nature, each character has a Pickaxe and Back Bling that correspond to them. Furthermore, they should be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop in two separate bundles, costing approximately 2,800 V-Bucks each.

Aside from characters and other cosmetics, there are no other major changes expected to occur. The Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 map should remain largely unchanged. There’s also a Fortnite x Edgerunners 2 collab that’s planned to release later this week, featuring Rebecca’s Guns. It will be interesting to see which franchise manages to steal the spotlight in the long run.