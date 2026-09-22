Fortnite Persona 5 Collab Release Date Confirmed, Drops September 25

Epic Games has officially revealed the release date for the Fortnite Persona 5 collab: September 25, 2026. To promote the upcoming Fortnite collab, Epic Games posted a teaser on X, which featured three characters from Persona 5 with a caption which reads, “Dear Fortnite, The Phantom Thieves of Hearts are coming.”

Fortnite Persona 5 Collab to Bring Joker and More Skins to Chapter 7 Season 4

In the latest Fortnite Persona 5 collab teaser, we see the silhouette of three characters displayed against a red and black backdrop. Based on the outlines, we know that Joker (Ren Amamiya), Panther (Ann Takamaki), and Morgana, a black-and-white tuxedo cat, are part of the collab. They will be listed in the Fortnite Item Shop after it rotates on September 25, 2026.

Thanks to a recent promo that got added in-game too early, we also have a better look at the Joker skin for the Fortnite Persona 5 collab. He’s wearing his iconic trench coat and red gloves, with a white mask that sits on his face. There’s also a blue aura surrounding him, but we’re not sure if this is a built-in effect or if Epic Games added it for the promo.

Image Credit: X / BendyFNT and SamLeakss



Aside from Joker, Ann Takamaki, aka Panther, is also getting a skin, which has an additional selectable style. We’re yet to get a proper look at it, but hopefully Epic Games shares an image soon. As for Morgana, the character is going to be featured in-game as a Sidekick and themed vehicle skin. On that note, here’s a list of cosmetics to expect as part of the upcoming Persona 5 collab for Fortnite:

Joker : Phantom Thief Skin and Dancing in Starlight style

: Phantom Thief Skin and Dancing in Starlight style Ann Takamaki : Panther Skin and Dancing in Starlight style

: Panther Skin and Dancing in Starlight style Morgana: Sidekick + Morgana Bus vehicle

Based on the recent Fortnite Kingdom Hearts collab, we suspect all of the aforementioned cosmetics are part of a single bundle, which should cost between 2,600 and 3,200 V-Bucks. The individual skins for Joker and Ann Takamaki should cost between 1,500 and 1,800 V-Bucks each. As for the Morgana Sidekick, he could cost between 1,200 and 1,500 V-Bucks, and the Morgana Bus vehicle could cost approximately 1,800 V-Bucks.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Lastly, Morgana is also going to be featured as one of the new Sprites in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 as part of the Fortnite Persona 5 collab. Players can get the Morgana Sprite by entering Cheat Codes in Fortnite or trading Sprites in Fortnite with friends to get it.

That said, we don’t know for certain if weapons/items are going to be part of the Fortnite Persona 5 collab. However, given that Epic Games has added new content with every major collab, the most recent being Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which introduced Rebecca’s Guns in Fortnite, expect them to follow suit. We should get more details in the coming days.