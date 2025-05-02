Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 Release Date Confirmed: Here’s When It Starts

Despite the fact that Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 has just begun with the Star Wars glitz and lightsabers, anxious gamers are already getting curious about the next one. Well, considering that Fortnite Season 3 is a small one, we don’t blame you. Thankfully, we already know when the next Fortnite update will drop. So, without further ado, let’s discuss the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 release date.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 will begin on June 8, 2025. For those who don’t want to do the math, the next season is 36 days and some change away. Chapter 6 Season 3’s start and end date confirm this. The latest Fortnite update began today, 2 May 2025, and will last until, you guessed it, June 7. Considering its short duration, some people are also calling the current update Fortnite Chapter 6 Season MS1 which is sort of like a mini update.

Post that time, Fortnite server downtime begins, and the internet is flooded with questions like Is Fortnite down? The scheduled maintenance for Fortnite seasons lasts 4-5 hours. As such, you can expect to see Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4 come back online on June 8, 2025.

However, the upcoming season is still a good month away, so we suggest enjoying the current Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 patch notes here and seeing what’s new. Once you’re through with beating Vader and gathering all the lightsabers, you can get hyped for Chapter 6 Season 4.

What’s New in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3?

As we mentioned above, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 comes with an exciting Star Wars collaboration that introduces a variety of new Fortnite map locations, NPCs, guns, lightsabers, and even vehicles to the game. The new map changes include many Star Wars locations, such as the First Order Base, Resistance Base, Outpost Enclave, and, of course, Vader Samurai’s Solitude.

Players also get various new weapons, including dangerous and glowing lightsabers. You can use these formidable Fortnite weapons to gain Fortnite Force powers to help you throw enemies back or even choke them out. There are also new Chapter 6 Season 3 guns that we will detail in our upcoming guides soon.

That said, are you already counting down the days until Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4? Let us know in the comments below!