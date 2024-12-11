[UPDATE] Fortnite Ballistic Launches with Frustrating Matchmaking Error; Devs Working on Fix

Fortnite and its relation with server issues are becoming a part of our lives now. With the players excited for its latest 5v5 game mode Ballistic, not everything is going as smoothly. Just when all the players went in to play Fortnite Ballistic in early access, everyone ended up in a matchmaking error.

There are plenty of errors happening in the matchmaking that prevent the players from entering the highly anticipated game mode. The official @FortniteStatus X account shared a post acknowledging this issue. While there is no timeline for the servers to come online yet, a lot of players are waiting in the Fortnite lobby to join the latest 5v5 game mode.

We are working to resolve matchmaking errors for Ballistic and will provide an update when this is resolved. pic.twitter.com/o8bvA6PuGd— Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 11, 2024

Initially, I ended up with a “Matchmaking Error #1, Unknown Error, Maybe try again? (match.failed_to_ontain_link_code.404)”. While I thought the game was not working for me, I checked the socials, and well, it was the same for many others. One user with the name @waxpen_ on X asked if anyone from NA East getting the Fortnite Ballistic matchmaking error.

can anyone on NAE get a match for #Fortnite new #Ballistic first person pov game mode??— waxpen (@waxpen_) December 11, 2024

Then I tried to restart the game and check if the error persisted. And guess what happened? I got a new error message. This time it said “Matchmaking Error #2, We failed the cook request for the client. invalid_json.” Well, this still meant my Fortnite Ballistic matchmaking is still not working.

Image Credit: Epic Games/ Fortnite (screenshot by Ishan Adhikary/ Beebom)

The Epic Games server status page that helps you locate if Fortnite is down confirmed the matchmaking error. The server page message says, “Investigating – We’re aware that players may be experiencing matchmaking errors for several experiences in Fortnite, and we will provide an update when this has also been resolved.” One X user @hollands118 shares their frustration saying Fortnite Ballistic just dropped and it’s already not working.