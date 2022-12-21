Fitshot Flair Smartwatch with UV Light Detection Launched in India

Wearable brand Fitshot has introduced its new women-centric smartwatch called the Flair in India. The Fitshot Flair comes with the usual health features, along with UV Detection as its primary highlight. Have a look at the details below.

Fitshot Flair: Specs and Features

The Fitshot Flair is a combination of good looks and functionality. It has a zinc alloy body with scratch-resistant glass and a lightweight design. The watch sports a square 1.43-inch IPS LCD Cosmic display with 450 nits of brightness, which is easily visible under sunlight. It also supports automatic brightness adjustment and more than 60 watch faces.

Speaking of which, there are UV sensors on board to detect UV light exposure and then advise users to apply sunscreen or wear sunglasses.

The several health features are heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, period tracking, sleep tracking, and the measurement of body temperature. There are 10+ sports modes to track activities like walking, dancing, badminton, strength training, and more.

The smartwatch can last up to 10 days on a single charge and comes with a Standby mode. It also has interchangeable straps that are skin-friendly.

The Fitshot Flair also provides social media app notifications, call alerts, sedentary reminders, schedule reminders, an alarm clock, a stopwatch, a timer, and more. It also supports an IP68 rating for splash and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Fitshot Flair is originally priced at Rs 3,499 but will be available at Rs 1,999 as part of a special offer. It will be up for grabs this Christmas via Flipkart.

The watch comes in pink, blue, and green color options.