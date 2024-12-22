How to Get All Energy Crystals in Fisch Roblox

Fisch once claimed to be a relaxing fishing game where you could go to different islands, catch some unique fish, and buy better rods. However, the past few updates gave a competitive edge to this game. Having introduced some new fishing locations, six new rods, puzzles, mutations, and many more, gamers are now farming for hours to save up enough cash to buy the new items. So, you might have come across one such unique puzzle in this update that requires you to collect 4 Energy Crystals spread across the island. Wondering where to find them? Keep reading to know all four locations of the Crystals in Fisch right here.

How to Get the Green Energy Crystal in Fisch

The Green Crystal can be collected by interacting with a mysterious NPC located at a cave near the second base camp (coordinates: 19873, 448, 5556). So, first, you must reach the Northern Expedition island and begin your journey. From the ground level, take the left path, cross the ice path, and climb up the mountain using the stairs. Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

Keep following these stairs to reach the first base camp. Now, take the path in front of the campfire, climb up a few stairs, and you will reach a cave with a pond. Turn around and take the snowy path.

There’s no turning around, so you won’t get lost here. Finally, climb up a few stairs, and the second base camp will be on your left. The Avalanche Rod, Beginner Oxygen Tank, and the Pickaxe are located here. Make sure you buy the Pickaxe for 5,000 Cash as it will be required for the next crystal. Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

Now, the cave will be located just before the camp. Head inside, cross the pond, and the NPC will be sitting on your left. Interact with him to get Green Energy Crystal.

How to Get the Blue Energy Crystal in Fisch

Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

The Blue Energy Crystal is located in the cave near the first base camp (coordinates: 20215, 211, 5447). For this one, you will need the Pickaxe, which is available for purchase at the second base. Once you buy it, head down the same path you came up on to reach the first base camp. Here, you will find another cave filled with icy structures. Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

Go inside the cave, and you will find a Hiker NPC at the end, freezing from the cold. You will notice there’s something inside the ice block beside the Hiker. Now, use your Pickaxe to break the ice and claim the Blue Energy Crystal.

How to Get the Yellow Energy Crystal in Fisch

Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

The Yellow Energy Crystal can be a bit tricky to locate since it’s not always visible in the mountains. To get this crystal, there must be an Avalanche event currently happening on this island. However, if you can’t wait to get the Crystal, simply buy the Avalanche Totem for 150,000 cash. It will be located behind a huge rock, before the snow-covered bridge right after the Crystal Rod. Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

From this area, again, return back by taking the same path. Just before the second base camp, you will find another bridge. Cross this bridge, and you will notice a stone structure beside a tree. From here, you need to jump down at the platform located below. Once you land on the platform, start an Avalanche event using the totem, and the Yellow Energy Crystal will appear beside you (coordinates: 19498, 335 5551). Quickly claim it before the Avalanche ends.

How to Get the Red Crystal in Fisch

Finally, once you have all three crystals, you might have tried interacting with the NPC at the summit to know where the last crystal is. However, the NPC is not honest and will ask you to activate some red buttons on the different islands.

Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

So, having no other option left, you must head back either by exiting the Northern Expedition using the portal or using the Magical Snow Globe to reach the winter village and then using the Magical mirror to transport yourself to Moosewood.

Moosewood Button Fisch

Roslit Bay Button Fisch

Forsaken Shores Button Fisch

Snowcap Islands Button Fisch

Ancient Isles Button Fisch

Since you were required at Moosewood for this task, the second way to transport yourself is recommended. Now, activate all the buttons found in the following locations:

Moosewood: Behind the leaderboard (coordinates: 400, 135, 265)

Behind the leaderboard (coordinates: 400, 135, 265) Roslit Bay: On one side of the bench near the Angler NPC (coordinates: -1715, 149, 737).

On one side of the bench near the Angler NPC (coordinates: -1715, 149, 737). Forsaken Shores: Climb the left watchtower to get the button (coordinates: -2566, 181, 1353).

Climb the left watchtower to get the button (coordinates: -2566, 181, 1353). Snowcap Island: Behind the pole near the NPC named Wilson (coordinates: 2930, 281, 2594).

Behind the pole near the NPC named Wilson (coordinates: 2930, 281, 2594). Ancient Isles: Behind the Stone Rod, on the surface of the hut (coordinates: 5506, 147, -315).

Once you activate all the buttons, head back to the Northern Expedition island and reach the summit. Interact with the dishonest NPC, and he will show you the crystal hidden right beside him. You must now pay a hefty 250,000 cash to get the Crystal. Be careful, as if you try to run away without paying the price, you may die instantly.

These were all the locations of the 4 Energy Crystals in Fisch. Once you find all of them, complete the puzzle and claim the reward, which is the Heavens Rod. Let us know in the comments below how you felt about this puzzle and whether the reward was worth the hassle.