How to Get the Heaven’s Rod in Fisch Roblox

The latest addition to Roblox Fisch, the Heaven’s Rod has successfully replaced the Rod of the Depths from being the most expensive item in the game. This powerful rod seems like it has descended from heaven itself as you would notice a divine halo surrounding the rod and golden particles emitting from it. Save some cash and prepare yourself for this premium fishing rod and if you are looking for a step-by-step guide, keep reading to know how to complete the puzzle and get this rod for yourself.

How to Get the Heaven’s Rod in Fisch

The Heaven’s Rod is unlocked once you complete the Summit puzzle in the Northern Expedition Island. To reach the Northern Expedition, pass through the huge green portal behind Harvesters Spike, and you will be transported to a new sea. Follow the green text on top that says Northern Expedition, and you will arrive at this new island. Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

If you already reached the summit and interacted with the NPC wearing a red coat, you will know that to access the rod, you are required to complete a puzzle. For this puzzle, you will require Energy Crystals of 4 different colors – Green, Blue, Yellow, and Red. If you are having trouble locating them, you may check out our guide on how to get the four Energy Crystals in Fisch.

Heaven’s Rod Cave Location

Heaven’s Rod Location

Having collected all the Crystals, take them to the Summit and place them in their respective places in front of the tall stones. This will start an earthquake, and a cave will open at these coordinates: 19986, 914, 5401. You can reach this area by jumping from the cliff before the crystal puzzle. Use the Advanced Glider to locate the cave by noticing the huge icicles that resemble the fangs of some animal.

Head inside the cave and use the rope to go down the pit. The Heaven’s Rod will be floating right in front of you. Now, you may purchase it for 1.75 million cash. Since you need the Red Crystal to complete the puzzle, the final amount comes down to 2 Million cash. Furthermore, to get the Yellow Crystal, you might need an Avalanche Totem that costs an additional amount of 150,000C$.

Heaven’s Rod Stats in Fisch

Image Credit: Fisch/Roblox (screenshot by Bipradeep Biswas/ Beebom)

Heaven’s Rod currently has the highest Luck stat, 225%, in Fisch. It is a well-balanced rod for catching the massive fishes in the game that move frantically during the reeling mini-game. Having said that, these are the stats of the rod:

Lure Speed: 27%

27% Luck: 225%

225% Control: 0.2

0.2 Resilience: 30%

30% Max Kg: Infinite kg

This rod has a great passive ability to give your fishes a Heavenly Mutation, thereby increasing their sale value by 5 times. This is the second highest in the game after the one you get by fishing with the Aurora Rod. However, no statement in the rod’s description explicitly says the percentage of fishes getting this mutation.

Best Heaven’s Rod Enchantments

The only weakness of this rod is its low Lure Speed. So, enchanting Heaven’s Rod with Hasty is highly recommended, which will give you a 55% boost in your Lure Speed. Furthermore, you may use baits with a minimum of 15 Lure Speed stats to get an instant catch.

My personal favorite bait to go with this rod is the Night Shrimp. This is because it gives you an additional Luck boost of 90. Other go-to baits include the Rapid Catcher, Coral, and Seaweed.

However, apply the Abyssal enchantment on this rod if you want to sacrifice your instant catch and gain some extra cash. This way, you can Abyssal mutated fishes. Hence, their sale value is increased by 3.5 times the original price.

So that’s how you can get the Heaven’s Rod in Roblox Fisch. In the comments below, let us know whether you are ready to grind, save cash, and pay such a high price to claim the Heaven’s Rod.