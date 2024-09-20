Here is a First Look at Chopper in One Piece Live-Action Season 2

We have been tirelessly waiting patiently to see our beloved doctor, Tony Tony Chopper, ever since One Piece live-action Season 2 was announced. After a long period, Netflix has shared a first look at Cotton Candy Lover and the doctor of the Straw Hats, Chopper, at Netflix Geeked Week 2024 today. Find out what the live-action version of Chopper will look like in One Piece Season 2.

At the Geeked Week 2024 event, Netflix gave us a look at the Table Read for Season 2 of One Piece Live-Action. As usual, all of our Straw Hat Pirates, along with some of the cast members of Season 2, were present at the table going through the script.

However, what we didn’t expect was Iñaki Godoy introducing Chopper at the end of the Table Read. We finally got to see the animated Tony Tony Chopper in live action after a long wait. Image Courtesy: One Piece Live-Action by Netflix (YouTube/Still Watching Netflix)

This character tease has got us all excited for One Piece season 2, which is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in 2025. That said, let us know your thoughts about Chopper in the comments below.