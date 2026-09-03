Final Fantasy 7 Revelation Release Date Announced, Coming April 8

- Final Fantasy 7 Revelation releases next year on April 8, 2027.
- Pre-orders for FF7 Revelation are now live on the PlayStation Store.
- Players who pre-order the Premium or Premium Plus Edition will receive 24-hour early access to the game.
Square Enix has released new footage for Final Fantasy 7 Revelation at the September 2026 State of Play broadcast and finally revealed the release date for the anticipated sequel, launching next year on April 8, 2027. It’s the final entry in the critically acclaimed FF7 Remake series, drawing Cloud and Sephiroth’s legendary rivalry to a close.
Additionally, Square Enix has also announced in the latest dedicated PlayStation blog that pre-orders for Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will be available starting today, September 3, 2026, on the PS Store. You can purchase three editions: Standard Edition, Premium Edition, and Premium Plus Edition.
Players who pre-order any edition will receive Mecha-Chocobo and Moogle Summon Materia with the full base Final Fantasy 7 Revelation game on its release date, April 8. In addition, players who pre-order the Premium or Premium Plus Edition will receive 24-hour early access, meaning they can start playing on April 7, 2027.
Final Fantasy 7 Revelation’s Premium Edition offers the following goodies:
- Full base game
- Story Expansion Pass:
- Pack 1: Sephiroth
- Pack 2: Vincent & the Turks
- Reclaimant Choker & Survival Set Accessories
- Consumable Items
On the other hand, the Premium Plus Edition includes everything listed above along with the following bonuses:
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Mini Soundtrack
- Polydroid Alexander Summon Materia
- Nymphwing Bracelet Armor
- Risk Taker’s Choker Accessory
Square Enix has also confirmed that Final Fantasy 7 Revelation will get a physical PS5 release, with a Deluxe Edition and a Collector’s Edition, so you don’t have to stick to a digital pre-order if you don’t want to.
As for the footage shown at the September 2026 State of Play, we got a new look at the game’s combat, the dynamic character-switching system, the new grappling gun traversal mechanic, and more.
For mini-game lovers, Queen’s Blood is also returning from FF7 Rebirth to Revelation, with a new take on a story focused on Red XIII. That said, are you pre-ordering Final Fantasy 7 Revelation before it releases on April 8? Tell us in the comments section below.