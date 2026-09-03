LEGO PlayStation 1 Set Announced With 1,911 Pieces and Classic Easter Eggs

The LEGO PlayStation 1 set has officially been announced, giving longtime fans a chance to rebuild one of the most recognizable consoles brick by brick. This is a 1,911-piece collector’s set that recreates the PlayStation 1 at almost a life-size 1:1 scale. It comes with a matching controller, interactive console features, and a miniature tribute to some of the classic games ever.

Image Credit: LEGO/Sony PlayStation

This collaboration between LEGO and PlayStation was revealed during the State of Play, and the set is scheduled to launch on October 1, 2026. It will cost $179.99 in the U.S., €159.99 in Europe, £139.99 in the U.K., and ¥27,980 in Japan, including tax wherever applicable.

The collaboration adds to LEGO’s long-running connection with gaming. You can check out some of the best LEGO games that are worth playing even today.

The LEGO PlayStation 1 set measures around 10.5 inches (26 cm) wide, closely mirroring the proportions of the original console. It’s not just a static display piece; rather, it has working Power and Open buttons alongside a controller that connects directly to the console.

The biggest surprise, however, is tucked inside the box. The set includes two removable game-inspired dioramas based on Ape Escape and Gran Turismo. The Gran Turismo display features a tiny racing track and cars. On the other hand, the Ape Escape scene recreates an island with a monkey whose helmet can be fitted with either a red or a blue light.

According to Steffi Steffen, Senior Director of Licensed Merchandise at Sony Interactive Entertainment, this collaboration is intended to celebrate more than three decades of PlayStation’s gaming history. It also showcases the strong presence of LEGO in producing major franchises such as LEGO Batman Legacy of the Dark Knight.

The LEGO PlayStation 1 set will be sold through PlayStation’s direct store in select countries from October 1, alongside LEGO Insiders Early Access. General availability starts on October 4, 2026.