Home > News > Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted DLC Brings Back Jin Sakai, Coming October 1

Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted DLC Brings Back Jin Sakai, Coming October 1

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Jin Sakai in Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted Combat Survival Mode
Image Credit: Sucker Punch Studios
In Short
  • Jin Sakai is returning as a playable character in Ghost of Yotei: Most Wanted.
  • He is confirmed to be one of the four playable characters in roguelike survival mode.
  • Jin will wield his katana and retain his stance-based combat in the DLC.
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Jin Sakai, the protagonist of Ghost of Tsushima, is finally returning in Ghost of Yotei. The fan-favorite Ghost is confirmed as one of the playable characters in the Most Wanted mode, as revealed in the latest trailer for the Ghost of Yotei DLC during today’s State of Play event.

In case you didn’t know, Ghost of Yotei: Most Wanted is a single-player roguelike combat survival mode launching alongside Ghost of Yotei Echoes of Sekigahara Story DLC on October 1. During today’s State of Play showcase, Sucker Punch revealed that Jin Sakai, the Ghost, is one of the additional characters you can play as in Ghost of Yotei: Most Wanted.

Jin Sakai in Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted Mode
Image Credit: Sucker Punch Studios

Players will kick off their roguelike journey as Atsu, Ghost of Yotei’s Protagonist, but they can unlock Jin Sakai by completing Bounty requests. Furthermore, Sucker Punch has reworked Jin Sakai’s character model to bring him more in line with the characters in Ghost of Yotei.

You don’t have to worry about the developers changing his entire model, as Sucker Punch promised to remain faithful to his character. Although Ghost of Yotei moved on from the stance-based combat system of Ghost of Tsushima, the devs are bringing back all four of Jin Sakai’s original stances.

Jin once again wields his iconic katana from Ghost of Tsushima. In addition, the Ghost is equipped with a Sticky Bomb and Hankyu. As for Jin Sakai’s Ultimate, it is the “Dance of Wrath” skill from the prequel game, which allows him to target multiple enemies at once and disarm them.

Lastly, Jin’s Kill Streak is revealed to be Ghost Stance, which allows him to terrify enemies surrounding him before finishing off several of them with a single hit. Are you looking forward to playing as Jin Sakai once again in the Most Wanted mode? Let us know in the comments below.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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