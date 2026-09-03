Ghost of Yotei Most Wanted DLC Brings Back Jin Sakai, Coming October 1

Jin Sakai, the protagonist of Ghost of Tsushima, is finally returning in Ghost of Yotei. The fan-favorite Ghost is confirmed as one of the playable characters in the Most Wanted mode, as revealed in the latest trailer for the Ghost of Yotei DLC during today’s State of Play event.

In case you didn’t know, Ghost of Yotei: Most Wanted is a single-player roguelike combat survival mode launching alongside Ghost of Yotei Echoes of Sekigahara Story DLC on October 1. During today’s State of Play showcase, Sucker Punch revealed that Jin Sakai, the Ghost, is one of the additional characters you can play as in Ghost of Yotei: Most Wanted.

Image Credit: Sucker Punch Studios

Players will kick off their roguelike journey as Atsu, Ghost of Yotei’s Protagonist, but they can unlock Jin Sakai by completing Bounty requests. Furthermore, Sucker Punch has reworked Jin Sakai’s character model to bring him more in line with the characters in Ghost of Yotei.

You don’t have to worry about the developers changing his entire model, as Sucker Punch promised to remain faithful to his character. Although Ghost of Yotei moved on from the stance-based combat system of Ghost of Tsushima, the devs are bringing back all four of Jin Sakai’s original stances.

Jin once again wields his iconic katana from Ghost of Tsushima. In addition, the Ghost is equipped with a Sticky Bomb and Hankyu. As for Jin Sakai’s Ultimate, it is the “Dance of Wrath” skill from the prequel game, which allows him to target multiple enemies at once and disarm them.

Lastly, Jin’s Kill Streak is revealed to be Ghost Stance, which allows him to terrify enemies surrounding him before finishing off several of them with a single hit. Are you looking forward to playing as Jin Sakai once again in the Most Wanted mode? Let us know in the comments below.