If you are someone who just can’t get enough of the Fast & Furious franchise, fasten your virtual seatbelts as your favorite characters are coming to a console and PC near you very soon. Bandai Namco and Slightly Mad Studios have announced Fast & Furious Crossroads, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC through Steam in early 2020.

Just like what you might expect from the franchise, Fast & Furious Crossroads is set to be a “team-based vehicular-heist action game.” It features Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson in their popular roles Dom, Letty, and Roman (which makes me excited) along with Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery, The Walking Dead) and Asia Kate Dillon (Billions, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum).

“Fast & Furious Crossroads is an authentic experience that stays true to the series by amplifying the signature elements that fans love – a star-studded cast, high-stakes story, over-the-top action, deep family ties and, of course, fast cars.”, says Jim Molinets, SVP of Production, Universal Games and Digital Platforms.

You can expect quintessential Fast & Furious elements throughout the game, ranging from expensive and modified cars, high-tech gadgets, numerous heroic stunts, and a lot of cars again. There will be a single-player story mode and a multiplayer mode that would be revealed soon because well, you need to be there for your family.

“With easter eggs throughout [the game] for fans, and an intense multiplayer experience, Fast & Furious Crossroads is a thrilling collision course that puts players behind the wheel,” says Andy Tudor, Chief Creative Officer, Slightly Mad Studios.

The game will be available starting May 2020, which means you will have to wait a while. In other news, the ninth chapter of the Fast and Furious saga releases May 22, 2020, so should we expect some hints to the movie in the game? Someone will have to finish the story mode in a couple of days and let us know. Check out the official game trailer of the game above and let us know your thoughts on it in the comments below.