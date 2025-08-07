Home > News > Tinder Is Lowkey Becoming Hinge with New Modes, Campus Dating & AI Matchmaking

Tinder Is Lowkey Becoming Hinge with New Modes, Campus Dating & AI Matchmaking

Anshuman Jain
In Short
  • Tinder will soon introduce a new feature called Modes, which will let you find matches based on your specific dating preferences.
  • The app will undergo a major redesign, introduce its AI matchmaker globally, and launch a new feature that allows users to like specific parts of a Tinder profile.
  • To attract more Gen Z audience, Tinder will also let users find matches within a specific college campus.

Tinder is planning some big changes for its app, starting with “Modes,” which will allow you to change your dating goals in real time, and new features catered towards college students to attract more Gen Z audience.

Match Group CEO Spencer Rascoff announced these new Tinder features during the company’s Q2 2025 earnings call. Starting with Modes, you can match with individuals who share similar dating preferences in real time. It’s quite similar to Hinge, where users can share their dating preferences on their profiles.

Also Read: Tinder’s April Fool’s Joke Becomes a Grim Reality for Short Men
Tinder Double Date feature preview
Image Credit: Tinder

Another upcoming feature inspired by Hinge is that it will let you like a specific part of a Tinder profile. So let’s say someone is a dog person, and you like that aspect of the person, then you can like that detail and start a conversation based on your shared love for dogs.

The Tinder app itself will also receive a major redesign, according to the Match CEO. Plus, it will roll out more features for a young audience, like the ability to find matches within a college campus or other selected colleges. Tinder will also start the global rollout of its AI-powered match-making tool, which suggests matches based on your profile, answered questions, and camera roll.

Tinder also shared that its Double Date feature launched in June saw a 92% positive outcome from individuals less than 30.

All these upcoming changes are being driven by declining numbers in its Q2 2025 earnings report, as the Match Group saw a 5% dip across all its dating apps. The company is now committing to invest $50 million in product development to help its suite of apps connect with the Gen Z audience.

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

