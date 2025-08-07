Tinder Is Lowkey Becoming Hinge with New Modes, Campus Dating & AI Matchmaking

Tinder is planning some big changes for its app, starting with “Modes,” which will allow you to change your dating goals in real time, and new features catered towards college students to attract more Gen Z audience.

Match Group CEO Spencer Rascoff announced these new Tinder features during the company’s Q2 2025 earnings call. Starting with Modes, you can match with individuals who share similar dating preferences in real time. It’s quite similar to Hinge, where users can share their dating preferences on their profiles.

Image Credit: Tinder

Another upcoming feature inspired by Hinge is that it will let you like a specific part of a Tinder profile. So let’s say someone is a dog person, and you like that aspect of the person, then you can like that detail and start a conversation based on your shared love for dogs.

The Tinder app itself will also receive a major redesign, according to the Match CEO. Plus, it will roll out more features for a young audience, like the ability to find matches within a college campus or other selected colleges. Tinder will also start the global rollout of its AI-powered match-making tool, which suggests matches based on your profile, answered questions, and camera roll.

Tinder also shared that its Double Date feature launched in June saw a 92% positive outcome from individuals less than 30.

All these upcoming changes are being driven by declining numbers in its Q2 2025 earnings report, as the Match Group saw a 5% dip across all its dating apps. The company is now committing to invest $50 million in product development to help its suite of apps connect with the Gen Z audience.