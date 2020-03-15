By issuing a notice, the Delhi High Court has given only a month’s time to social media giants to decide which of their officers will be removing the fake news and hate speeches that revolve around various social media platforms. The list includes companies like Facebook, Google and Twitter.

It all started when a former RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) leader, KN Govindacharya filed a plea. It stated that various social media platforms are misusing the idea of free speech in the country to create a division between societies cause riots. The plea also stated that these social media platforms are not complying with the Indian laws in their practices and that needs to stop.

Well, to be honest, after the enactment of the new CAA-NRC law by the Modi government, there are protests that are erupting in many places of the country. However, New Delhi has become the epicentre of the massive protests. As the law is creating a barrier between the Hindus and the Muslims, fake news, rumours and hate speeches that are revolving around various social media have caused many riots between these two religions.

Now, to stop the spread of these rumours and hate speeches, the High Court created a panel that was constituted by Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar. According to this panel, each social media platform will have to appoint at least one officer to deal with the spread of fake news and curb it. This is in compliance with the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The panel has planned to keep the next hearing on April 14, and that gives Facebook, Google and Twitter less than a month to decide who will be that designated officer to remove the fake news and hate speeches.

Now, platforms like Facebook and Twitter have less of these fake news and rumours due to their integrated regulatory features. However, Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one platform with a massive userbase of 400 million Indian users, where any unverified messages can be shared and the source remains untraceable. This issue might be the worst for the social media giant.