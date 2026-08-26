Xbox Is Paying You Money for Buying Modern Warfare 4 on Its Platform

Xbox is giving Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 players an unusual reason to buy the game through its store. Activision has announced an Xbox Store incentive, where players will receive an Xbox Gift Card worth $5 or local equivalent upon pre-ordering any digital edition of Modern Warfare 4.

The full info is available on Activision’s support website, where it provides details about the promotional content. Along with the gift card, players will also receive a dual 2XP pack, which will appear through a notification on the Xbox app.

The codes will be delivered to the players within 35 days of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4’s launch and can be redeemed through the Xbox App or the Xbox redeem page.

Image Credit: Beebom

The dual XP pack will include separate tokens for one hour of 2XP and 2x Weapon XP. Players can use these items to quickly level up their progression as well as loadout weapons. Sadly, these tokens cannot be used to swiftly unlock the CoD: MW4 beta rewards. However, one thing to note is that each account can only use a maximum of one hour of each 2XP token per day in-game.

There is one more catch to the whole promotional event. Activision has limited 40 hours of each 2XP token per account across all promotional events. So, if you have been chugging those Monster Energy x Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 collab drinks to gain 2XP, keep a tab on those cans if you want to use the dual XP tokens from the Xbox promotion.

While the $5 incentive might be a small sum for many players, something is better than nothing. For Xbox players who plan to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, getting a $5 gift card on top of the game could be a nice little bonus, given the game’s major player base still sits on PlayStation.

But as far as Xbox is concerned, maybe it can help you fund your next underrated indie game purchase.