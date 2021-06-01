Reports of Samsung working on two Exynos chipsets – one with an AMD GPU surfaced online earlier last year. Following that, Samsung unveiled the Exynos 2100 SoC, which powers the Galaxy S21 series, earlier this year. And today, at its Computex 2021 virtual conference, AMD hinted that an Exynos chip with an integrated AMD GPU will be unveiled later this year.

Samsung Exynos Chipset with AMD GPU Confirmed

During the company’s Computex 2021 launch event, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su confirmed that the next Samsung Exynos chipset will feature AMD’s RDNA2 graphics.

“AMD has partnered with industry leader Samsung for several years to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market, and we are happy to announce that we will bring custom graphics IP (Intellectual Property) to Samsung’s next flagship mobile SoC (System on Chip) with ray tracing and variable rate shading capabilities,” said Dr. Su during the event.

The new AMD GPU in Exynos chips will bring advanced features such as ray tracing and variable rate shading to mobile devices. As a result, we can expect the upcoming Exynos chipset to offer higher fidelity graphics and improved power efficiency. Plus, this is the first time an AMD GPU is coming to mobile devices. Also, it is based on the RDNA2 architecture, which is the company’s latest graphics architecture used in AMD 6000-series GPUs.

So with the AMD RDNA2-based GPU onboard, Samsung’s Exynos chipsets will offer a notable boost in gaming performance and graphics processing. Plus, as Samsung’s in-house Exynos chips have been scrutinized for weaker graphics performance time and time again, the AMD GPU integration might help put an end to those.

AMD said that more information about the new Exynos chipset with the RDNA2 GPU will be provided by Samsung later this year. The Exynos 2200, which might be the next Exynos SoC, will be the first one to feature the AMD GPU. It is expected to power mobile devices as well as laptops.